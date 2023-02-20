Singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie is 82. Actor Brenda Blethyn (“Atonement,” ″Pride and Prejudice”) is 77. Actor Sandy Duncan is 77. Actor Peter Strauss is 76. Guitarist Billy Zoom of X is 75. Country singer Kathie Baillie of Baillie and the Boys is 72. Actor John Voldstad (“Newhart”) is 72. Actor Anthony Head (“Buffy The Vampire Slayer”) is 69. Actor James Wilby (“Gosford Park”) is 65. Bassist Sebastian Steinberg (Soul Coughing) is 64. Actor Joel Hodgson (“Mystery Science Theater 3000″) is 63. Singer Ian Brown of Stone Roses is 60. Actor French Stewart (“Mom,” “Third Rock from the Sun”) is 59. Model Cindy Crawford is 57. Actor Andrew Shue (“Melrose Place”) is 56. Actor Lili Taylor is 56. Singer Brian Littrell of the Backstreet Boys is 48. Actor Lauren Ambrose (“Six Feet Under”) is 45. Actor Jay Hernandez (“Friday Night Lights,” ″Crazy/Beautiful”) is 45. Actor Chelsea Peretti (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) is 45. Guitarist Coy Bowles of Zac Brown Band is 44. Actor Michael Zegen (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” ″Boardwalk Empire”) is 44. Actor Majandra Delfino (“Roswell”) is 42. Actor Jocko Sims (“New Amsterdam”) is 42. Musician and “A Prairie Home Companion” host Chris Thile (Punch Brothers, Nickel Creek) is 42. Actor-singer Jessie Mueller is 40. Comedian Trevor Noah (“The Daily Show”) is 39. Actor Miles Teller (“Top Gun: Maverick,” “Fantastic Four”) is 36. Singer Rihanna is 35. Actor Jack Falahee (“How to Get Away With Murder”) is 34.
