MILTON — As he was pushed out of the Milton Borough Council chambers in his stroller following a November meeting, young Ryder Walter gently held onto a small Teddy bear wearing firefighter clothing and bearing his name.
The bear was presented to Ryder by Logan Beers, a firefighter from the White Deer Township Volunteer Fire Company, following a special ceremony held to recognize 16 first responders who rescued Ryder and his family from their burning home on Aug. 22.
Beers said he purchased the bear, and had Ryder’s name put on it, as a way to show the 1 year old that he has a protector watching over him.
Ryder and his parents — Jonathan and Gina Walter — were pulled from their burning Myrtle Street home by a team of first responders.
At the time of the fire, Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal James Nizinski said Jonathan and Ryder suffered from smoke inhalation injuries, and were released from hospital care after two days. Gina was treated at the Lehigh Valley Burn Center for inhalation and burns, and released in mid September.
Within minutes of being dispatched, Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr said three pieces of Milton fire apparatus arrived at the house, which is located near the Ridge Avenue fire station.
“We had crews enter the second floor, in order to try to make the rescue,” Derr said, adding that responders placed ladders along all sides of the home while attempting to access the second floor.
First, Derr said firefighters carried a Jonathan out of the home, and immediately initiated CPR.
As crews were carrying Jonathan from the home, Derr said additional firefighters were handing Ryder out of a second-story window to Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department Officer Travis Burrows, who carried the boy to medics
“Next, our focus was on getting the wife to safety, and keeping the fire in check,” Derr said.
With a stream of water surrounding them, a team of firefighters and police officers — both on the porch roof and on ladders extended to the area — attended to Gina as she was handed through a second-floor window by firefighters working inside.
The bucket from the Milton Fire Department’s aerial truck was eventually used to lower Gina to the ground, where she was treated by medics.
As the 16 first responders who saved their lives were recognized, Gina said the efforts of the responders meant a lot to her family.
Each of the responders recognized received Medals of Valor from the Milton Fire Department, and a certificate from the offices of Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) and Sen. John Gordner (R-27).
Jonathan and Gina pinned the medals onto each of the responder’s shirts.
Those recognized were: Scott Derr, Joe Lupo, Logan Boucher, Mike Poust, Graffus “Butch” Johnston and Seth Heddings, all of the Milton Fire Department; Logan Beers, of the White Deer Township Volunteer Fire Department; Joe Mitchell and Joey Sanders, of the William Cameron Engine Company; Kyle Andricak, Josh Andricak, Sean Funk, Matt McNeal and Nate Kessler, all of the Warrior Run Area Fire Department; Travis Burrows, of the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department; and Travis Stotelmyer, of the Milton Police Department.
