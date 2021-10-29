I’m sure I will repeat this same thought in this space next week. Entering the 2017 NASCAR Cup season finale in Homestead, I said “it will be a real shame if Martin Truex doesn’t win the championship this year.”
Fortunately, Truex ended up claiming his first title in NASCAR’s top division. I’ve written often that I’m not a fan of a playoff format for a racing championship. Further, I really dislike the fact that the points are reset heading into the finale, with four drivers on an equal level.
The champion shouldn’t be the driver who navigates their way through an elimination format, and finishes the highest out of four in one race. The champion should be the driver who had the best overall season.
This year, Kyle Larson has had the best overall season, with nine wins to his credit. It will be a real shame if he doesn’t win the championship next weekend Phoenix.
But before NASCAR’s top three divisions head west, the final four in each must be set, through this weekend’s action in Martinsville. So who will join Larson with a shot at winning the championship?
With Larson sweeping the first two races of this round of the playoffs, at least two other drivers will make it through to the finale on points, after Martinsville. Should a driver still eligible for the championship win at the Virginia short track, they’ll also advance to the final round with a shot at becoming the 2021 champion.
Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott — both of whom traditionally run strong at Martinsville — appear to be “sitting pretty” to transfer into the final four as they are ranked second and third in points. They trail only Larson, who has guaranteed his shot at the championship by winning two races in this round of the playoffs.
Although they are both currently below the points threshold for advancing out of this playoff round, Martin Truex and Joey Logano have both had considerable success at Martinsville.
Logano bumped Truex out of the lead on the last lap at Martinsville in 2018. The move netted Logano a shot in the finals, where he upset Truex, Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick — all three of whom were dominant that year — for the title.
Truex has won three of the last four races at Martinsville.
I’m expecting either Logano or Truex to win this weekend, thus advancing to Phoenix with a legitimate shot at winning the championship.
My pick to win this year’s championship — Ryan Blaney — fell out of the top four in points after being taken out by Austin Dillon in Kansas. Considering Martinsville isn’t one of Blaney’s best tracks, my odds of correctly picking this year’s champion are rapidly falling.
In the Xfinity series, at least three drivers will make it through to the finale on points since non-championship contender John Hunter Nemecheck won two races ago in Texas and Ty Gibbs won last weekend in Kansas. It’s a foregone conclusion that AJ Allmendinger and Austin Cindric will be battling for the championship.
I’m predicting they’ll be joined in the final four by Justin Allgaier and Daniel Hemric. However, Harrison Burton won at Martinsville last year. Should he do the same on Saturday, he’ll be a surprise addition to the final four.
In the truck series, at least three drivers will make it through to the finals based on points. Non-championship contenders have won the last two races in this round of eliminations.
Nemecheck, Ben Rhodes, Matt Crafton and Sheldon Creed currently sit in the top four points positions. I expect those to be the four entering Phoenix as the championship contenders. The other four still eligible are Stewart Friesen, Chandler Smith, Carson Hocevar and Zane Smith.
Although Nemecheck has been dominant this year, seeing Crafton sitting third in points reminds me of the 2019 truck season. Crafton didn’t win a race that year, but remained quietly consistent and snuck in to steal his third series championship.
Who will ultimately make the final four? Next week, I plan on taking a look at the four drivers in each division who have a shot at emerging as 2021 NASCAR champions.
