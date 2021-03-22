Reish earns dean’s award with distinction
HAMILTON, N.Y. — Olivia Reish, a member of the Colgate University Class of 2022, has earned the fall dean’s award with distinction.
Reish is a geography major from Lewisburg, and is a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School.
Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher while completing at least three courses during the fall semester earn the dean’s award with distinction.
Rehm earns Bachelor of Science
LEWISBURG — Kyle Rehm, of Lewisburg, has earned a Bachelor of Science in business management from Western Governors University (WGU).
The online, nonprofit university has graduated over 218,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.
Susquehanna commencement ceremonies
SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University has announced commencement plans for both the Class of 2020 and the Class of 2021.
To ensure a safe environment for all involved in commencement exercises, Susquehanna will host graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021 at three separate times over the weekend of May 15–16.
The ceremonies will take place in the Field House of the James W. Garrett Sports Complex at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15, and at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 16.
By limiting the number of graduates at each ceremony, the university will be able to safely seat up to four ticketed guests per graduating senior. Commencement will be livestreamed as well as recorded to accommodate those unable to attend in person.
An in-person commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, May 22. An additional ceremony may be added if necessary.
PCT grads fare well on board exams
WILLIAMSPORT — The 2020 graduating class of physician assistant students from Pennsylvania College of Technology achieved a 95% first-attempt pass rate on the Physician Assistant National Certifying Exam, matching the 2020 national average.
The exam is conducted by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants and assesses medical and surgical knowledge required to become a certified physician assistant. Twenty-one of Penn College’s 22 Class of 2020 physician assistant graduates passed the exam on their first attempt. All 22 ultimately passed.
After passing the certifying exam, PAs are issued NCCPA certification and can use the PA-C designation.
PAs practice in every medical and surgical specialty and setting. They practice medicine with physicians and other health care professionals, conducting physicals, assisting in surgery, diagnosing and treating illnesses and ordering and interpreting tests. By extending the reach of doctors, certified PAs make health care more affordable and accessible.
Penn College offers a combined Bachelor/Master of Science degree in physician assistant studies, which can be completed in five years, including two summer sessions.
The program maintains “accreditation-continued” status with the Accreditation Review Commission on Education for the Physician Assistant, with the approximate date for the next validation review in September 2027. The program has been accredited since 1996.
Bucknell among top producers of Fulbright awards
LEWISBURG — Four Bucknell students received Fulbright awards in 2019-2020 competition, ranking the university among the top 40 baccalaureate institutions.
Each year the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs announces the top producing institutions for the Fulbright Program, the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange initiative. The Chronicle of Higher Education publishes the list of top Fulbright institutions annually. Bucknell ranked among the top 40 baccalaureate institutions based on its performance in the 2019-2020 competition, when four students won Fulbright awards through the Fulbright U.S. Students Program.
Bucknell Fulbright recipients were:
• Julia Stevens, Class of 2020, a French and Francophone studies and Russian studies major, who earned an English teaching Fulbright to supplement local language instruction in schools in Russia.
• Marie Catanese, Class of 2020, an international relations and environmental studies major who earned an English teaching grant for Malaysia.
• Maren Burling, Class of 2019, an anthropology and Spanish double major whose English-teaching Fulbright will take her to Mexico in 2021-2022.
• Soni Madnani, Class of 2020, an economics, political science and Spanish triple major who earned an English teaching Fulbright to travel to Indonesia in 2021-22.
Fulbright cancelled all travel in 2020-2021 due to COVID-19.
In the 2019-2020 competition, nine Bucknell students applied, seven advanced to become semifinalists, and four won the award. In the current 2020-2021 competition, 10 Bucknell students applied and eight are semifinalists awaiting final decision.
The Fulbright Program was created to increase mutual understanding between the people of the United States and other countries. Fulbright is the world’s largest and most diverse international educational exchange program. The primary source of funding for the Fulbright Program is an annual appropriation made by the U.S. Congress to the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.
Gallery expands viewing options
WILLIAMSPORT — “Not a Breath of Wind” is the latest online exhibit being offered by The Gallery at Penn College. The virtual display of kinetic sculptures and carved objects runs March 16 through April 26 on the gallery’s website.
Featuring images and videos, “Not a Breath of Wind” showcases works by John Douglas Powers, an associate professor of sculpture and time-based art at the University of Tennessee.
Powers, a recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship, finds influences in classical myth, Buddhist philosophy, landscape and visions of the afterlife intersecting freely with interests in technology, music, history, language and geometry.
Powers earned a Master of Fine Arts in sculpture, with distinction, from the University of Georgia, and a Bachelor of Arts in art history from Vanderbilt University.
The virtual exhibit of “Not a Breath of Wind” is the seventh online presentation offered by The Gallery at Penn College since last spring when the COVID-19 pandemic began. The show runs in tandem with another online exhibit, “Second Nature,” which can also be viewed in person at the gallery through April 9.
Located on the third floor of Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Madigan Library, the gallery reopened to the public on March 15 with safety precautions in place.
Gallery hours 2 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.
