Thursday, April 20
• Afternoon Discover Storytime, 2 to 3 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg. For children age 2 to 6.
• Library Volunteer Fair, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg.
• Lego Fun Night, 4 to 5 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg. For children in kindergarten through fifth grade. 570-966-0831. (R)
• Penns Creek: The Public Highway, 5:30 p.m., West End Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton. Presented by Edward Slavishak. 570-922-4773. (R)
• Milton Historical Society Gov. James Pollock banquet, 5:30 p.m., Chef’s Place, Milton Moose Family Center, 139 S. Front St., Milton. Guy Graybill will be the speaker. ($) (R)
Friday, April 21
• Free diabetic eye exams, 1 to 4:30 p.m., John M. Wenner Building, 1705 Warren Ave., suite 303, Williamsport. 570-320-7850. (R)
Saturday, April 22
• Union-Snyder Hunger Coalition 5K Race and All-Abilities Walk, 8 a.m., The Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. ($)
• Earth Day celebration, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rider Park, Warrensville. www.RiderPark.org.
• Touch a Truck event, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Milton Area High School, Mahoning Street, Milton.
• Earth Day craft, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg.
• Mini Maker Faire, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
• Earth Day celebration, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Milton Municipal Museum, 168 S. Front St., Milton.
• Arthur’s Pet Pantry 9th annual Bone Hunt and Craft Fair, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., R-Horizon Farm, Vincent Avenue, Watsontown.
Sunday, April 23
• Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale concert, 3 p.m., Sharon Lutheran Church, 120 S. Market St., Selinsgrove. ($)
Monday, April 24
• Calligraphy Workshop, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. 570-523-1172. (R)
• Anime Movie Night, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg. For children in grades six through 12. 570-966-0831. (R)
Tuesday, April 25
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Milton YMCA, Bound Avenue, Milton.
• AARP Smart Driver Refresher Course, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200 (R) ($)
• Embark Book Club, 6 to 7 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. 570-523-1172. (R)
• League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area virtual candidate’s night, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Featuring Lewisburg and Mifflinburg school board candidates. lwvlewisburgarea.com. (R)
Wednesday, April 26
• Educational Talk on Hospice Care, 6 to 8 p.m., Messiah Lutheran Church, 324 Howard St., South Williamsport. 570-326-8952. (R)
Thursday, April 27
• Wellness Walk with Evangelical Health Coaches, 9 a.m., The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
• “Smart but Scattered” presentation, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Bucknell University, 2012 Academic West, Lewisburg. Focusing on executive functioning in children. Presented by Dr. Peg Dawson. https://gsvymca.org/smart-but-scattered/. (R)
• Free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density and lipid point of care screening, 2 to 5 p.m., Saint Paul’s UCC, 1125 Mahoning St., Milton.
• Cooking with Friends, 6 to 7 p.m., West End Library, Ballpark Road, Laurelton. 570-922-4773. (R)
Saturday, April 29
• Turbotville VFW Auxiliary Bake Sale, 8 a.m., Clark’s Ag Center, Route 54, Turbotville. ($)
• Career Fair, 9 a.m., Mifflinburg Area High School, 75 Market St., Mifflinburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.