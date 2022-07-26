Student-athletes recognized
BLOOMSBURG — The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) recognized a school-record 297 Bloomsburg University student-athletes for the 2021-2022 academic year.
To be eligible, the student-athletes must maintain a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25 upon completion of the academic year. With 4,144 student-athletes eligible, it marked 53% of the PSAC student-athlete population. The PSAC has registered at least a 30% growth rate for 14 consecutive years.
The following local students were named to the list:
• Logan Hile, Winfield, a member of the baseball team.
• Brianna Doebler, Mifflinburg, a member of the field hockey team.
• Tyler Bailey, Mifflinburg, a member of the men’s cross country/track and field teams.
• Collin Hummel, Lewisburg, a member of the men’s swimming team.
• Regina Wendt, Milton, a member of the women’s cross country/track and field teams.
• Ryleigh Faust, Lewisburg, a member of the women’s golf team team.
• Riley Griffith, Mifflinburg, a member of the women’s soccer team team.
Dufrene earns PSAC Scholar-Athlete distinction
LOCK HAVEN — The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) released its scholar-athlete list for the 2021-2022 academic year.
Caden Dufrene, of Watsontown, a member of the Lock Haven University Men’s Track and Field and Cross Country teams, is among the 169 Bald Eagles who joined with 4,144 student-athletes from the league’s 18 institutions who were named to the list.
In order to be eligible, the 2021-22 student-athletes must have maintained a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25 upon completion of the academic year.
Dunton named to dean’s list
ITHACA, N.Y. — Ithaca College student Ava Dunton, of Lewisburg, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester.
Mansfield recognizes student-athletes
MANSFIELD — Nearly six dozen Mansfield University student-athletes recently earned Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Scholar-Athlete recognition for the 2021-22 season.
Student-athletes must maintain a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.25 upon completion of the academic year.
The following local students qualified:
• Kade Showers, Montgomery, sprint football.
• Ben Chambers, Mifflinburg, men’s cross country and track and field.
• Lauren Watson, Watsontown, softball.
Mifflinburg scholarships awarded
MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Area Community Scholarship Trust (MACST) recently awarded $2,000 scholarships to 10 graduates of the Mifflinburg Area School District who are currently attending college.
Applicants must have completed at least one year of college with a GPA greater than 3.0. They also must have at least one semester of college and/or graduate school remaining before they earn their degree.
The collegiate scholarships in addition to the Class of 2022 scholarships raises the total value of scholarships awarded by MACST this year to $75,250.
Recipients included:
• Aiden Bomgardner, Class of 2018, Bloomsburg University.
• Brianna Doebler, Class of 2019, Bloomsburg University.
• Allison Wagner, Class of 2019, Bucknell University.
• Olivia Young, Class of 2019, Elizabethtown College.
• Ainsley Bair, Class of 2020, Eastern University.
• Mollie Bomgardner, Class of 2020, Millersville University.
• Seth Kline, Class of 2020, Messiah University.
• Brandon Linn, Class of 2020, Susquehanna University.
• Brooke Catherman, Class of 2021, St. Francis University.
• Julia Haines, Class of 2021, Bloomsburg University.
For more information, contact MACST at 570-966-0646 or visit www.MACST.org.MI.
