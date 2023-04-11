WATSONTOWN — Watsontown Borough is applying for funding to update the municipal office building.
“The county has money that they’re making available to all municipalities,” said Jay Jarrett, borough manager.
The money comes from a Coronavirus Fiscal Recovery Fund, and was allocated by the Northumberland County Board of Commissioners for municipality remediation and improvement projects.
“It’s a 50-50 match. The project is to replace carpeting in the office areas,” explained Jarrett.
Chief of Police Chris Snyder added that another project would include replacing the front entrance with a solid door, updating the building with a key fob locking system, and installing bulletproof glass with a sliding window.
“The total for both projects is $24,350. That’s what we would be applying for,” said Jarrett. “Our share would be $12,175.”
At Monday night’s meeting, council members approved applying to the county for the funding for the project.
Council voted to approve the Hometown Heroes Banner program, which would install banners throughout borough to honor past and present members of the armed forces and emergency responders.
“Our goal is to sell 100 banners,” said Dennis Confer, fundraising campaign chairman for the Watsontown Historical Association. “They cost $200 and are guaranteed for two years.”
In other business, council approved:
• Naming councilman Folk as a voting delegate at the 2023 PSAB conference.
• Advertising Ordinance 2023-02 amending the trailer ordinance
Council member Ralph Young also shared that the Reading and Susquehanna Valley Model Railroad Club will be moving to the showroom at Buck’s Plumbing, where the Watsontown Historical Association had been located.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.