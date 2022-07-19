SCRANTON — Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine has received a PAsmart Advancing Computer Science and STEM Education Grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
The $494,262 award is designed to support broad, cross-sector partnerships that use an ecosystem or networked approach to:
• Expand access to Computer Science (CS)/Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) education and promote inclusion (especially for historically underserved students and communities) through learning experiences such as integrative CS/STEM experiences, standalone CS/STEM courses, out-of-school learning, dual enrollment, industry credentials, work-based learning, internships, and apprenticeships; and
• Expand and diversify the number of CS/STEM educators at all education levels.
GCSOM will use the grant to work with partner schools to prepare students in Hazleton, Scranton and Wilkes-Barre, as well as in Columbia and Northumberland counties, for future careers in medicine and STEM-related fields. The program, PA Physician Ready, will also address the physician shortage, increase diversity in medical careers, and meet the health workforce demands in Pennsylvania.
The PA Physician Ready Program will serve 160 high school students who are underrepresented in STEM and economically and/or educationally disadvantaged, first-generation, and from rural areas experiencing barriers to higher education.
“The PASmart grant will enable us to create a GCSOM STEM Medical Pathway Program for 160 high school students throughout northeastern PA who are underrepresented in STEM and economically and/or educationally disadvantaged, first-generation, and from rural areas experiencing barriers to higher education,” said Maureen Murtha, executive director, Health Pathway Programs. “This program will prepare students for future careers in medicine and STEM related fields, while addressing the physician shortage, increasing diversity in medical careers, and meeting the health workforce demands in Pennsylvania. Students will participate in summer and year-round Saturday sessions, advising, clinical exposure, test preparation, and college planning. This free program will be a great opportunity for students in our region.”
Through the initiative, students in grades 11 and 12 will:
• Engage in summer residential enrichment programs focused on pathways and careers in medicine
• Become certified in Stop the Bleed, CPR, First Aid, and Mental Health CPR
• Receive training in essential computer and research skills for healthcare professionals
• Visit GCSOM bi-monthly during the academic year to participate in workshops focused on gross anatomy, patient simulations and communication, and science experiments
• Receive monthly online workshops related to college and career planning, employability skills, and STEM topics
• Participate in structured clinical exposure and outreach hours in Geisinger hospitals
