Tuesday, Aug. 8
Minor League baseball
Williamsport at State College, 6:35 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 9
Minor League baseball
Williamsport at State College, 6:35 p.m.
Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then variable clouds during the afternoon hours with strong thunderstorms. Storms could contain damaging winds. High 83F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: August 7, 2023 @ 6:21 am
Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then variable clouds during the afternoon hours with strong thunderstorms. Storms could contain damaging winds. High 83F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: August 7, 2023 @ 6:21 am
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.