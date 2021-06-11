Celebrity birthdays
Former U.S. Rep. Charles B. Rangel, D-N.Y., is 91. Comedian Johnny Brown is 84. International Motorsports Hall of Famer Jackie Stewart is 82. Singer Joey Dee is 81. Actor Roscoe Orman is 77. Actor Adrienne Barbeau is 76. Rock musician Frank Beard (ZZ Top) is 72. Animal rights activist Ingrid Newkirk is 72. Singer Graham Russell (Air Supply) is 71. Rock singer Donnie Van Zant is 69. Actor Peter Bergman is 68. Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Montana is 65. Actor Hugh Laurie is 62. TV personality Mehmet Oz, M.D., is 61. Singer Gioia Bruno (Expose) is 58. Rock musician Dan Lavery (Tonic) is 55. Country singer-songwriter Bruce Robison is 55. Actor Clare Carey is 54. Actor Peter Dinklage is 52. Actor Lenny Jacobson is 47. Actor Joshua Jackson is 43. Americana musician Gabe Witcher (Punch Brothers) is 43. Actor Shia LaBeouf is 35.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.