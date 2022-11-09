Football
2022 College Football Playoff Rankings
1. Georgia 9-0 2. Ohio State 9-0 3. Michigan 9-0 4. TCU 9-0 5. Tennessee 8-1 6. Oregon 8-1 7. LSU 7-2 8. Southern Cal 8-1 9. Alabama 7-2 10. Clemson 8-1 11. Mississippi 8-1 12. UCLA 8-1 13. Utah 7-2 14. Penn State 7-2 15. North Carolina 8-1 16. NC State 7-2 17. Tulane 8-1 18. Texas 6-3 19. Kansas State 6-3 20. Notre Dame 6-3 21. Illinois 7-2 22. UCF 7-2 23. Florida State 6-3 24. Kentucky 6-3 25. Washington 7-2 The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will issue weekly rankings each Tuesday, with the final rankings being announced Sunday, Dec. 4 (Noon EST). The playoff semifinals will match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl on Dec. 31. The championship game will be played on Jan. 9, 2023 at Inglewood, Calif.
HockeyNHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 13 11 2 0 22 54 31 Detroit 13 7 3 3 17 39 38 Toronto 14 7 4 3 17 40 38 Tampa Bay 13 7 5 1 15 42 41 Florida 13 7 5 1 15 43 42 Buffalo 13 7 6 0 14 50 42 Montreal 13 6 6 1 13 37 42 Ottawa 12 4 8 0 8 42 44
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 13 10 3 0 20 47 33 N.Y. Islanders 14 9 5 0 18 49 36 Carolina 12 8 3 1 17 39 34 Philadelphia 12 7 3 2 16 33 29 N.Y. Rangers 14 6 5 3 15 39 43 Washington 14 6 6 2 14 40 42 Pittsburgh 12 4 6 2 10 42 44 Columbus 12 3 9 0 6 30 55
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Winnipeg 12 8 3 1 17 38 28 Dallas 13 8 4 1 17 47 32 Colorado 11 6 4 1 13 40 31 Chicago 12 5 5 2 12 34 39 Arizona 12 5 6 1 11 35 46 Minnesota 12 5 6 1 11 35 41 Nashville 13 5 7 1 11 36 49 St. Louis 11 3 8 0 6 23 43
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 14 12 2 0 24 50 30 Seattle 14 8 4 2 18 54 42 Los Angeles 15 8 6 1 17 50 53 Edmonton 14 8 6 0 16 53 49 Calgary 12 5 5 2 12 37 40 Vancouve r 13 4 6 3 11 47 53 Anaheim 13 4 8 1 9 39 61 San Jose 14 3 8 3 9 36 49 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
Boston 3, St. Louis 1 N.Y. Islanders 4, Calgary 3, OT Washington 5, Edmonton 4
Tuesday’s Games
Vancouver 6, Ottawa 4 Vegas 4, Toronto 3, OT Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 1 N.Y. Islanders 4, N.Y. Rangers 3 New Jersey 3, Calgary 2 Montreal 3, Detroit 2, SO Arizona 4, Buffalo 1 Edmonton 3, Tampa Bay 2 Winnipeg 5, Dallas 1 Seattle 5, Nashville 1 Los Angeles 1, Minnesota 0
Wednesday’s Games
Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Washington, 7:30 p.m. Vancouver at Montreal, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Calgary at Boston, 7 p.m. Edmonton at Carolina, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Detroit, 7 p.m. Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m. Vegas at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Arizona at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m. Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Toronto, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Washington, 7 p.m. San Jose at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m.
AHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic DivisionGP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 11 8 1 1 1 18 30 24 Bridgeport 10 7 2 1 0 15 40 30 WB/Scranton 9 6 2 1 0 13 24 17 Hershey 9 5 2 2 0 12 24 21 Charlotte 9 5 2 1 1 12 24 25 Springfield 10 5 4 0 1 11 33 29 Lehigh Valley 9 3 5 1 0 7 22 30 Hartford 8 2 4 1 1 6 20 30
North DivisionGP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 10 8 2 0 0 16 39 28 Rochester 10 6 4 0 0 12 34 33 Cleveland 10 5 5 0 0 10 33 39 Belleville 10 4 5 1 0 9 31 41 Utica 8 3 4 0 1 7 19 20 Syracuse 10 2 5 1 2 7 34 40 Laval 11 2 6 3 0 7 34 43
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral DivisionGP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 9 7 2 0 0 14 35 26 Manitoba 9 6 2 1 0 13 33 23 Texas 11 5 4 1 1 12 35 31 Grand Rapids 10 5 5 0 0 10 34 41 Rockford 9 4 4 0 1 9 34 35 Iowa 9 3 3 1 2 9 28 31 Chicago 8 3 4 1 0 7 24 27
Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Ontario 9 7 2 0 0 14 33 21 Tucson 8 6 2 0 0 12 28 21 Bakersfield 9 5 3 1 0 11 30 28 Coachella Valley 8 5 3 0 0 10 33 29 Calgary 10 5 5 0 0 10 37 33 Colorado 10 5 5 0 0 10 33 31 Abbotsford 8 4 3 0 1 9 28 31 San Jose 9 4 4 0 1 9 21 29 San Diego 11 4 7 0 0 8 34 38 Henderson 11 2 9 0 0 4 25 41 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Calgary 4, San Jose 0 Colorado 3, Texas 2 San Diego 7, Henderson 0
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m. Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m. Texas at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Henderson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m. Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m. Calgary at Manitoba, 7 p.m. Laval at Utica, 7 p.m. Toronto at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m. Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Hartford at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m. Coachella Valley at Tucson, 10 p.m.
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Cody Asche offensive strategy coach. Anouced C Anthony Bemboom cleared outright waivers and accepted assignment to Norfolk (IL). Announced C Cam Gallagher elected free agency. DETROIT TIGERS — Declined the 2023 option on LHP Andrew Chafin. MINNESOTA TWINS — Declined the 2023 options on RHPs Chris Archer and Dylan Bundy and C Miguel Sano. NEW YORK YANKEES — Declined the 2023 option on 1B Anthony Rizzo. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Activated DH Ji-Man Choi.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Claimed RHP Cole Susler off waivers from the Florida. Declined 2023 mutual option for RHP Ian Kennedy. Announced RHP Zach Davies declined his side of the 2023 mutual option. CHICAGO CUBS — Named Dustin Kelly hitting coach, Jim Adduci assistant hitting coach/game planning and Alex Smith major league coach/data development and process. Announced Juan Cabreja transitioning to assistant hitting coach from staff assistant and Jonathan Mota now a major league coach from staff assistant. CINCINNATI REDS — Activated RHP Tony Santillan, Tejay Antone, Vladimir Gutierrez, Jeff Hoffman, Art Warren and Lucas Smith and IB Joey Voto, 3B Mike Moustakas, OF Nick Senzel and C Tyler Stephenson from the 60-day IL. Announced that LHP Mike Minor elected free agency. COLORADO ROCKIES — Declined the 2023 option on RHP Scott Oberg. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Claimed OF Luke Williams off waivers from Miami. MIAMI MARLINS — Activated SS Miguel Rojas. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Exercised the 2023 option on 2B Kolten Wong and 1B Daniel Vogelbach. NEW YORK METS — Declined the 2023 option on RHP Chris Bassitt. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Selected the contract of CB Moises Gomez from Memphis (IL). SAN DIEGO PADRES — Declined the 2023 option on OF Wil Myers.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed OL Matt Hennessy on injured reserve. Promoted DB Jovante Moffatt to the active roster from the practice squad. Released DB Thakarius Keyes from the practice squad. Signed OLB Quinton Bell and OL Jonotthan Harrison to the practice squad. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated TE Charlie Kolar from injured reserve. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Designated S Jeremy Chinn to return from injured reserve. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed DT Domenique Davis to the practice squad. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR Cyril Grayson to the practice squad. Waived CB Herb Miller from the active roster. DENVER BRONCOS — Placed C Lloyd Cushenberry on injured reserve. Promoted S Anthony Harris to the active roster from the practice squad. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released WR Kawaan Baker from the practice squad. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Named assistant quarterback coach/pass game specialist Parks Frazier the offensive play caller. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Waived S Johnathan Abram. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived S Terrell Burgess and TE Kendall Blanton. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed FB Jake Bargas to the practice squad. Released DE Big Kat Bryant form the practice squad. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Waived G Wyatt Davis. Released RB Jake Fun and QB Brett Hundley from the practice squad. NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DT Aaron Crawford to the practice squad. Released DB Olaijah Griffin from the practice squad. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Promoted S Andre Chachere to the active roster from the practice squad and T Fred Johnson to the practice squad. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Waived LB Ryan Anderson. Released K Nick Sciba. Signed WR Josh Malone to the practice squad. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed RB Godwin Igwebuike to the practice squad. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OLB Charles Snowden to the practice squad. Released OLB JoJo Ozougqu.
HOCKEYNational Hockey League
