NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Kyle Larson, 2117; 2. Tyler Reddick, 2111; 3. Denny Hamlin, 2105; 4. William Byron, 2097; 5. Brad Keselowski, 2089; 6. Ryan Blaney, 2081; 7. Kyle Busch, 2080; 8. Ross Chastain, 2074; 9. Chris Buescher, 2069; 10. Christopher Bell, 2069; 11. Joey Logano, 2068; 12. Kevin Harvick, 2063; 13. Martin Truex, 2056; 14. Bubba Wallace, 2044; 15. Ricky Stenhouse, 2041; 16. Michael McDowell, 2023.
Xfinity: 1. John Hunter Nemecheck, 2049; 2. Austin Hill, 2039; 3. Justin Allgaier, 2026; 4. Cole Custer, 2017; 5. Sam Mayer, 2015; 6. Chandler Smith, 2009; 7. Josh Berry, 2009; 8. Sheldon Creed, 2008; 9. Sammy Smith, 2006; 10. Jeb Burton, 2006; 11. Daniel Hemric, 2003; 12. Parker Kligerman, 2002.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.