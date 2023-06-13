Tuesday, June 13
• Music in the Park, 6 to 8 p.m., New Columbia Civic Center, 224 Third St., New Columbia. Featuring Flip Side Band.
• Nittany Valley Writers Network meeting, 6:30 p.m., Schlow Library Community Room, 211 S. Atherton St., State College. dmarvin14@msn.com
• Warrior Run Area Fire Department Carnival, music by Lite Switch, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Watsontown Memorial Park, Watsontown.
• Danville Community Band concert, 7 p.m., Danville Memorial Park, Danville.
Wednesday, June 14
• Free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density and lipid point of care screening, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., McClure Pool, 32 E. Ohio St., McClure.
• Pollinators and Native Plants, 10:15 a.m., The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. Presented by Linda Persing. 570-768-3200. (R)
• Intro to Microsoft Word, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, Market Street, Mifflinburg. 570-966-0831. (R)
• Story Time with Maverick, 4:30 p.m., West End Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton.
• Warrior Run Area Fire Department Carnival, music by CD Express Band, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., fireworks at dusk, Watsontown Memorial Park, Watsontown.
Thursday, June 15
• Rigamajig with the Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 10 to 11 a.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. 570-523-1172. (R)
• Free kids craft and game night, 5:30 to 8 p.m., Kingdom Kidz, 11 E. Third St., Watsontown.
• Adult Chair Yoga, 6 to 7:30 p.m., West End Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton.
• Warrior Run Area Fire Department Carnival, music by Old School Band, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Watsontown Memorial Park, Watsontown.
Friday, June 16
• Warrior Run Area Fire Department Carnival, music by G.C.& Company, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Watsontown Memorial Park, Watsontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.