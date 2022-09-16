Friday, Sept. 16
High school football
Lewisburg at Southern Columbia, 7 p.m.
Central Mountain at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.
Milton at Mount Carmel, 7 p.m.
Warrior Run at Hughesville, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Field hockey
East Juniata at Mifflinburg, 11 a.m.
Central Columbia at Warrior Run, 11 a.m.
Boys soccer
Hughesville at Milton, 11 a.m.
Girls soccer
Danville at Mifflinburg, 2 p.m.
Warrior Run at Central Mountain, 11 a.m.
Boys/girls cross country
Warrior Run at Ben Bloser Invitational (at Big Spring H.S.), TBA
College football
Penn State at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.
Bucknell at Central Michigan, 1 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 19
Girls soccer
Bloomsburg at Warrior Run, 6 p.m.
Lewisburg at Central Mountain, 4:30 p.m.
Loyalsock at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Hughesville at Milton, 7 p.m.
Field hockey
Warrior Run at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Milton at Muncy, 4:30 p.m.
Boys/girls golf
Lewisburg at Shikellamy, 3:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Central Columbia (at Berwick G.C.), 3:30 p.m.
Girls tennis
Central Columbia at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
Danville at Milton, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Boys soccer
Shamokin at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Central Mountain at Milton, 7 p.m.
Field hockey
Danville at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Boys/girls cross country
Warrior Run, Central Columbia, Central Mtn. at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Montoursville, Williamsport at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Boys/girls golf
Bloomsburg at Mifflinburg (at Shade Mountain G.C.), 3:30 p.m.
Shamokin at Milton, 3:30 p.m.
