Tuesday, April 12

Girls softball

Mifflinburg at Central Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

Hughesville at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.

Milton at Midd-West, 4:30 p.m.

Boys/girls track and field

Mifflinburg at Shikellamy, 4 p.m.

Boys tennis

Lewisburg at Loyalsock, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, April 13

Boys baseball

Mifflinburg at Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.

Loyalsock at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

North Pocono at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Lewisburg at Danville, 5 p.m.

Boys/girls track and field

Milton at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Boys tennis

Mifflinburg at Shikellamy, 4 p.m.

Hughesville at Milton, 4 p.m.

Thursday, April 14

Girls softball

Shikellamy at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Milton at Shamokin, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis

Lewisburg at Central Columbia, 4 p.m.

Central Mountain at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.

Milton at Bloomsburg, 4 p.m.

Boys/girls track and field

Mifflinburg at Breslin Relays (at Mount Carmel H.S.), 2 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Lewisburg at Danville, 5 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.