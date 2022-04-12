Tuesday, April 12
Girls softball
Mifflinburg at Central Mountain, 4:30 p.m.
Hughesville at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
Milton at Midd-West, 4:30 p.m.
Boys/girls track and field
Mifflinburg at Shikellamy, 4 p.m.
Boys tennis
Lewisburg at Loyalsock, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, April 13
Boys baseball
Mifflinburg at Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.
Loyalsock at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
North Pocono at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Lewisburg at Danville, 5 p.m.
Boys/girls track and field
Milton at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
Boys tennis
Mifflinburg at Shikellamy, 4 p.m.
Hughesville at Milton, 4 p.m.
Thursday, April 14
Girls softball
Shikellamy at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Milton at Shamokin, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
Lewisburg at Central Columbia, 4 p.m.
Central Mountain at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.
Milton at Bloomsburg, 4 p.m.
Boys/girls track and field
Mifflinburg at Breslin Relays (at Mount Carmel H.S.), 2 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Lewisburg at Danville, 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.