Actor Malcolm McDowell is 80. Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is 79. Singer Dennis Locorriere is 74. Actor Richard Thomas is 72. Actor Jonathan Hogan is 72. Actor Stellan Skarsgard is 72. Comedian Tim Allen is 70. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is 66. Actor Ally Sheedy is 61. TV anchor Hannah Storm is 61. Rock musician Paul De Lisle (Smash Mouth) is 60. Actor Lisa Vidal is 58. Singer David Gray is 55. R&B singer Deniece Pearson (Five Star) is 55. Rock musician Soren Rasted (Aqua) is 54. Actor Jamie Walters is 54. Singer-musician Rivers Cuomo (Weezer) is 53. Country singer Susan Haynes is 51. Actor Steve-O is 49. Country singer Jason Michael Carroll is 45. Actor Ethan Embry is 45. Actor Chris Evans is 42. Actor Sarah Schaub is 40. Singer Raz B is 38. Actor Kat Dennings is 37. Actor Ashley Olsen is 37. Actor Mary-Kate Olsen is 37. DJ/producer Gesaffelstein is 36. Actor Aaron Johnson is 33.
Celebrity birthdays
