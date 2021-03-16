Today in history
One year ago: Due to COVID-19, Americans were urged to not gather in groups of more than 10 people and older adults were told to stay home. President Donald Trump acknowledged the pandemic could send the economy into a recession; he suggested that the nation could be dealing with the virus until “July or August.” Ohio called off its presidential primary just hours before polls were to open, but Arizona, Florida and Illinois went ahead with their plans.
