Music at Mifflinburg Community Park
MIFFLINBURG — The 2021 Mifflinburg Community Park summer concert schedule has been announced.
All concerts are from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday nights except at noted.
• Tonight, Mark Alexander
• Thursday, July 1, The Statesmen Duo
• 7:15 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 3, Fourth of July concert with Re-Creation
• Thursday, July 8, KJ and Friends
• Friday, July 16, Blueberries and Bluegrass Festival, West End Bluegrass Band
• Thursday, July 22, Rapid Run
• Thursday, Aug. 5, Patsy Kline and Friends
• Thursday, Aug. 12, to be announced
• Thursday, Aug. 19, Runaway Stroller
• Thursday, Aug. 26, to be announced
• 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, Frank Wicher Band
Smoking, alcohol or pets are not permitted in the park. Lawn chairs or blankets are recommended for seating.
Call 570-966-2181, 570-966-1013 or listen to local radio for postponements or cancellations.
Youth Theatre Camp participants sought
LEWISBURG — Participants are now being sought for the Buffalo Valley Youth Theatre Camp, scheduled for Monday, June 28, to Friday, July 9, at St. Mary Street Park, Lewisburg.
Register by calling the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority at 570-524-4774 or email officecoordinator@bvrec.org.
“The 12 Dancing Princesses,” the camp project for kindergarteners through fifth graders, will use theatre games to develop skills and creatively explore as they rehearse. Their performance will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday July 10.
“Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” the camp project for sixth through 11th graders will develop skills through improv games and skill drills. Their performance will be at noon Saturday, July 10.
New Columbia concerts
NEW COLUMBIA — A schedule of concerts to be held throughout June in New Columbia has been announced.
Concerts will be held at 6 p.m. each Tuesday at the New Columbia Civic Center, 224 Third St., New Columbia.
The final scheduled concert is June 29, Vaughn and Cindy.
To cover the cost of the music, tickets for a small cheese pizza or hoagie are available for purchase. To order tickets, call 570-568-3960.
New location for Lewisburg Music in the Park
LEWISBURG — The return of Lewisburg Music in the Park for 2021 will be in a different location than in years past.
Due to construction in and around the usual venue, the series will be at 7 p.m. on the first Wednesday of July, August and September at Lewisburg Area Recreation Park West, North 15th Street, at the Shade Structure opposite the tennis courts.
Note that two performers will be featured each night.
• Wednesday, July 7 (rain date Wednesday, July 14), Strawberry Ridge, Juliana Brafa
• Wednesday, Aug. 4 (rain date Wednesday, August 11), Nate Myers and the Aces, Eric Ian Farmer
• Wednesday, Sept. 1, (rain date Wednesday, Sept. 22), Odyssey with Buzz Meachum, Stacia Abernatha
Harrisburg theater announces schedule
HARRISBURG — Open Stage recently announced 36th season, entitled “Breaking Through.”
Open Stage has a full slate of shows for the Main Stage, and will move its weekly online shows to Studio Theatre, to be filmed in front of a live audience and streamed to Facebook and YouTube. Nightly cabarets, readings, and talkback events will return in the Court Street Cabaret bar, and classes will host students ages 8 through adult in The Alsedek Theatre School.
The schedule includes: Carole King’s Tapestry Live, July 9-30; “Every Brilliant Thing,” by Duncan Mcmillan with Jonny Donahoe, Sept. 3-26; “White Rabbit Red Rabbit,” by Nassim Soleimanpour, Oct. 1-31; “Violet Oakley Unveiled” by Cindy Rock Dlugolecki, Nov. 12-13; “Who’s Holiday!” by Matthew Lombardo, Nov. 26 to Dec. 22; “A Christmas Carol, Dec. 4-23; “Rock/Musical, Jan. 7-16; “The Mad Ones,” by Kait Kerrigan and Bree Lowdermilk, Feb. 12 to March 6; and “Jack and the Giant,” April 8-16.
Tickets information can be found at openstagehbg.com.
Music collective accepting scholarship applications
WILLIAMSPORT — The Uptown Music Collective is now accepting scholarship applications for its 2021-2022 school year, which will begin in September.
The collective is offering 11 needs- and merit-based scholarships to currently enrolled students, as well as new students wishing to enroll in the school for the upcoming year. All scholarships that are being offered will cover one full year at the school of music.
Current scholarship stewards include The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania via the Lew Gilberti Fund, Angelina’s Song Foundation, Geisinger’s Janet Weis Children’s Hospital, Hudock Capital Group, Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships, UPMC, The Miller Family and KFC.
In 2009, the collective offered its first official scholarship, The Alice Hileman Memorial Scholarship, which was created and funded by a generous anonymous donor. That scholarship was soon followed by the Lew Gilberti Memorial Scholarship, created by family and friends in memory of local businessman and musician Lew Gilberti. Six years ago, the Uptown Music Collective quintupled its scholarship offerings and formalized a new sliding scale discount rate, which allows the school to help even more students in need. Aside from the generous donations of individuals and local businesses, the financial aid being offered is the result of the school’s highly successful Scholarship Fundraising Concert held for the past five winters at the Community Arts Center.
The collective is offering a new online application for those interested in applying for a scholarship.
The deadline to apply for this round of scholarships is July 16. Scholarships will be awarded in August. For more information about the collective’s scholarship program, call 570-329-0888 or visit www.uptownmusic.org/scholarshipapplication.
