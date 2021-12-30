LEWISBURG — On a mid-January morning, an officer with the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department (BVRPD) and a Lewisburg resident pulled a woman from the West Branch of the Susquehanna River.
A BVRPD release said officers were dispatched to the western end of the Lewisburg river bridge after receiving reports of a one-vehicle crash. While responding, police also received reports that an unidentified female driver exited the vehicle, walked east on the bridge and jumped over the railing into the river.
The release said BVRPD Cpl. Travis Burrows was able to use a rope to enter the water near St. Louis and South Water streets and secured the victim. Burrows and the victim were pulled to by Union County Sheriff Ernie Ritter and Chief Deputy Scott Hahn and a “private citizen.”
Dr. Scott Vaughan, of Lewisburg, who was driving by and stopped, was later credited by Burrows for his help in the rescue. He was driving home after a shift at Geisinger when he saw the situation developing.
The release said the victim was transported to Geisinger Medical Center for an evaluation. Burrows and Vaughan were both transported to Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, where they were treated and released.
Snowfall total tops previous season
LEWISBURG — Officials facing early February snowfall said cars impeding snow removal would be ticketed and towed.
William Lowthert, Lewisburg Borough manager, noted ticketing and towing of vehicles left in metered spots around downtown could continue for several days.
The snowfall totals for the 2020-21 season topped the previous season by early February, thanks in part to a similar blast in mid-December.
“Last storm in December, it took us about 15 hours to clean up Market Street and the metered side streets,” Lowthert said of the February cleanup. “We expect it will be an all-night and all day effort to get the downtown area open and cleaned. Then we have more storms which are apparently tracking our way.”
Large mounds of dumped snow at Wolfe Field after the December storm was visible before the most recent storm. With limited places to dump snow, the options were shrinking.
Fire damages Lewisburg Playworld plant
LEWISBURG — On the afternoon of Tuesday, May 4, heavy smoke billowed from the roof of the Playworld Systems building as firefighters from multiple departments rushed to the scene.
Smoke continued to pour from the building to the rear of the company’s Buffalo Road offices for several hours. Its odor was reminiscent of a plastic, oil or vinyl-like material. Employees evacuated the plant and gathered on grassy areas to watch the ongoing fire operation.
Initial reports were that there was a fire originating in an oven. Later reports mentioned an injury but the person apparently declined transport. The Union County Fire Wire reported a third alarm at about 1:24 p.m. and an explosion inside the building.
The firefight continued for several hours with companies responding from three area counties. They included the William Cameron Engine Company, Milton, Mifflinburg Hose Company, New Berlin, Winfield, White Deer and Shamokin Dam (Snyder Co. 90).
Fire police were kept busy diverting auto traffic from the area near Route 192 and a frequently used short cut to Route 15. Extra fire police were called to Route 45 and Fairground Road, nearly a mile from the fire scene, at about the time of school dismissal.
Myrle Miller charged in husband’s death
MIFFLINBURG — A 76-year-old Winfield woman was charged in late May with murder and related counts in connection with the alleged 2018 overdose death of her husband.
Troopers filed allegations against Myrle Evelyn Miller containing counts of first degree murder, proceeds of unlawful activity, insurance fraud, theft by deception, forgery and perjury.
The charges stemmed from an alleged incident which occurred April 14, 2018, at 459 Lamey Road, Hartley Township, Union County. At 12:06 a.m. April 15, 2018, troopers said they were called to the home to investigate the death of Miller’s husband, John Wendall Nichols, who was 77 at the time of his death.
“Following the initial investigation, an autopsy and toxicology tests were performed,” troopers wrote in a release. “It was discovered that he overdosed on a lethal dosage of the prescription medication verapamil. It is reportedly used to treat high blood pressure and to control chest pain.
Allegations against Miller, in custody without bail, were held for court. Formal arraignment was scheduled for January in Union County Court.
Summer rains
LEWISBURG — Rising waters from early September rainfall did not significantly slow the $1.35-million floodplain restoration project underway at Hufnagle Park.
So noted Steven Beattie, Lewisburg Borough community development and grants manager, who said coffer dams and a pumping station installed to divert the flow of Limestone Run were removed the day before. The stream was allowed to flow through the construction site for a time with the approval of the Union County Conservation District.
“There really is no concern, except we are losing a couple of days of construction,” Beattie said. “They’ve got to put everything back into place, de-water the site (and) let things dry out. And then they will get back in and start working.”
Beattie said the rapid flow of a large amount of water would not compromise the work done to date.
“They are still in the process of constructing a lot of the rock and boulder structure,” Beattie added. “The final form of the stream has not been constructed yet.”
The floodplain restoration project will allow a more stable flow of water through the area once completed. The “natural floodplain” will also be aided by removal of older retaining walls and riparian material associated with faster-moving water and erosion.
Beattie said rainfall events such as the passing through of a tropical storm illustrated the long-term value of the project. Its estimated end date was unlikely to be affected by the high water this week.
Heavy rainfall was also recorded in August in Union and Lycoming counties.
Agitated Mifflinburg district residents attend meetings
MIFFLINBURG — Passionate pleas and a variety of claims were heard during a September meeting of Mifflinburg Area School District (MASD) directors.
The meeting was the first conducted since the district announced they would be held via Zoom with public participation permitted only via the online platform. A district-sponsored streaming site was set up outside Mifflinburg Intermediate School which had attracted no viewers at the scheduled start.
However, at least 30 people gathered outside Mifflinburg Area High School at an alternate streaming site. A video unit projected the online images of the meeting onto a wall. Many attendees were critical of actions the district had taken in response to a state directive calling for facial covering in school buildings.
Bob Mulrooney and Dennis Keiser, MASD directors, sat nearby as they participated in the meeting in an apparent show of solidarity with the gathering.
Speakers covered many views and included Danielle Dressler, a district teacher who decried what she called nasty attitudes displayed by some in the community. Though responsible dissent was appreciated, Dressler was unsure if anything positive could come out of unfounded claims.
Gail Hanselman, of the Mifflinburg area, claimed the district was still providing students a racially biased news source even though the board turned down using a paid version of it. She further maintained that directives requiring mask use in school was a “control factor” and pro-facial covering doctors who had appeared in a previous district discussion were receiving special compensation.
The resignation of Tom Hosterman, MASD school director, was accepted at the start of the meeting.
