Racing on TV

Series: NASCAR Xfinity

Race: Cabo Wabo 250

Track: Michigan Speedway (oval, 2 miles)

Schedule: Today, practice/qualifying, 3:30 p.m., USA; Saturday, race, 3:30 p.m., NBC

--

Series: ARCA

Race: Henry Ford Health 200

Track: Michigan Speedway (oval, 2 miles)

Schedule: Today, race, 6 p.m., FS1

--

Series: NASCAR Cup

Race: Fire Keepers Casino 400

Track:Michigan Speedway (oval, 2 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, practice/qualifying, 12:30 p.m., USA; Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m., USA

--

Series: IMSA

Race: Weathertech SportsCar Championship

Track: Road America (road course, 4 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, 11 a.m., USA

--

Series: IndyCar

Race: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix

Track: Streets of Nashville (street course, 2.1 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, noon, NBC

