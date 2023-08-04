Racing on TV
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Race: Cabo Wabo 250
Track: Michigan Speedway (oval, 2 miles)
Schedule: Today, practice/qualifying, 3:30 p.m., USA; Saturday, race, 3:30 p.m., NBC
--
Series: ARCA
Race: Henry Ford Health 200
Track: Michigan Speedway (oval, 2 miles)
Schedule: Today, race, 6 p.m., FS1
--
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: Fire Keepers Casino 400
Track:Michigan Speedway (oval, 2 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, practice/qualifying, 12:30 p.m., USA; Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m., USA
--
Series: IMSA
Race: Weathertech SportsCar Championship
Track: Road America (road course, 4 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 11 a.m., USA
--
Series: IndyCar
Race: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix
Track: Streets of Nashville (street course, 2.1 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, noon, NBC
