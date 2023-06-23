With the NASCAR season nearing the mid point, this is the perfect time to hand out my mid-season grades to NASCAR Cup series teams.
• Trackhouse Racing: C+. While Ross Chastain currently ranks fourth in points and Daniel Suarez stands on the cusp of making the coveted top 16, this team has clearly lost something since its early 2022 hot streak. It’s now been one year since the team’s last win. A turnaround is desperately needed for both drivers.
• Team Penske: B. Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney have both notched victories, but they’ve also been hot and cold. Austin Cindric has been a non-factor all year. In typical Logano fashion, I look for this team to turn it up as the playoffs approach.
• Richard Childress Racing: A+. Kyle Busch has exceeded expectations in his first year with this team, having already recorded three victories. I stand by my pre-season prediction that he will make the final four. As good as he’s run with this team, it continues to show how bad of a driver Austin Dillon is. The team’s A+ is carried by Busch, as I would give Dillon a typical F.
• Stewart-Haas Racing: F. Although the retiring Kevin Harvick is a solid fifth in points, this team has otherwise failed to impress. Drivers Chase Briscoe, Aric Almirola and Ryan Preece must turn their seasons around.
• Hendrick Motorsports: This team will get a split grade, due to both Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman missing races with non-NASCAR injuries, plus Elliott’s one-race ban for wrecking Denny Hamlin at Charlotte. William Byron, Kyle Larson and Bowman all earn As. While they’ve been somewhat hot and cold, Byron and Larson have shined. Byron has scored three wins, while Larson would’ve won more than twice had he not been wrecked by Ross Chastain and Denny Hamlin, at various points. Bowman has been so consistent that he’s still 16th in points, even though he missed several races due to an injury sustained in a sprint car race. Elliott gets a D because he is in need of a win to make the playoffs. Josh Berry earns an A for the job he did filling in for both Elliott and Bowman, while Corey LaJoie earns an F for not capitalizing on his chance to sub for Elliott in St. Louis.
• RFK Racing: B+. This team continues to improve, thanks largely to the efforts of Brad Keselowski and Chris Bueshcer.
• Joe Gibbs Racing: A. Martin Truex has won twice and currently leads the points, while Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin have both scored wins. Rookie Ty Gibbs is staying out of trouble, which is exactly what he needs to do in his rookie season.
• Kaulig Racing: C-. While AJ Allmendinger could win on a road course, this team with Allmendinger and Justin Haley has continued to race mid pack.
• Wood Brothers Racing: F. As I wrote in my pre-season predictions, Harrison Burton needs to turn it around with this team, and that just hasn’t happened.
• 23XI Racing: B+. Tyler Reddick scored a win at Circuit of the Americas, and Bubba Wallace has had a number of strong runs. I expect this team will notch a couple more wins before the end of the season.
• Front Row Motorsports: B-. Michael McDowell continues to turn in strong performances with a mid-pack team.
• Legacy Motor Club: F-. It’s been a terrible season for the team now co-owned by Jimmie Johnson. Erik Jones and Noah Gragson have both struggled, and Johnson crashed out of each of the three races he started. Hopefully the 2024 switch to Toyota will give this team the boost it needs.
• JTG Daugherty Racing: A+. Any time you win the Daytona 500, it’s a good season. Ricky Stenhouse will likely be eliminated early in the playoffs, but he’ll always be introduced as a Daytona 500 winner.
In NASCAR’s Xfinity series, the Gibbs, Childress and Dale Earnhardt Jr.-owned teams each earn As as drivers John Hunter Nemecheck, Austin Hill and Justin Allgaier each rank in the top three in points.
Kaulig Racing also earns high marks as rookie driver Chandler Smith has been a pleasant surprise, winning his first race in Richmond. Smith currently stands fifth in points.
In the truck series, Corey Heim maintains the point lead, in spite of missing a race due to illness. Zane Smith and Grant Enfinger also earn high marks as they’ve each won twice, and look like they could be two of the final four contenders come November.
