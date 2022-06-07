PENNS CREEK — A stroke screening will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 10, at the Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, Middleburg.
The screening will be presented by Shannon Wilson, of Geisinger Encompass Health.
