Wildlife corridors help all species
Pennsylvania, Penn’s Woods, still is among the most forested of all states. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, about 58% of the state’s land is wooded.
That translates into an abundance of wildlife, as hunters, hikers, bird watchers, nature photographers and, unfortunately, drivers all know.
Even though the state is heavily wooded, wildlife habitats often are divided by roads, housing subdivisions, fences, other structures and physical infrastructure that make life difficult for animals and, often, for humans who encounter them.
Nationally, there is a growing trend to help animals and humans alike by establishing wildlife corridors, which can take many forms.
Often they connect divided pieces of habitat, such as an overpass or underpass across a highway to allow animals access without traffic counters that often are deadly for animals and people alike. That would be especially helpful in Pennsylvania where, according to the insurance industry, drivers have a 1-in-63 chance of hitting an animal on a highway — the third-highest rate nationally.
Unobstructed streams are important corridors, as are reserved patches of woods, waterways and fields along flyways for migratory birds.
Pennsylvania has several wildlife corridors, most famously in Elk County to accommodate the movements of the nation’s largest wild elk population. Long stretches of the state also are part of the vast Atlantic Flyway for billions of migratory birds.
State Reps. Mary Jo Daley, a Montgomery County Democrat, and Aaron Kaufer, a Luzerne County Republican, have filed a resolution to fund a study of conservation corridors.
The Legislature should approve it with an eye toward maintaining the state’s rich biodiversity amid climate change, and to better protect humans and wildlife.
Wilkes-Barre Citizens Voice
--
Preserving a piece of Black history
There’s a piece of history and Black culture in the Pittsburgh area that’s worth saving, a project that has already garnered some national support and initial grant money, but now needs the backing of the community to preserve a significant structure.
A century-old house on Apple Street in Homewood is the birthplace of the National Negro Opera Company and served as its headquarters starting in 1941. Black musicians and entertainers stayed or visited the Queen Anne-style home through the years, including Count Basie, Lena Horne, Cab Holloway and Duke Ellington. Famous Black athletes such as Joe Louis and Pirates Hall-of-Famer Roberto Clemente were visitors as well.
The National Negro Opera Company has strong ties to the Pittsburgh community. It was the first African-American opera company in the United States, and its first performance was at the former Syria Mosque in Oakland.
The owner of the property, Jonnet Solomon, bought the house in 2000 and has been working to raise money to restore it ever since. Her efforts have been admirable, but there’s still a long way to go.
The National Trust for Historic Preservation named it one of the nation’s most endangered places last September and Pittsburgh’s Historic Review Commission is asking for a restoration plan for the house before granting its approval as a historic site.
Ms. Solomon’s architect estimates it will cost $2 million to restore the house as a museum and cultural arts center, but she says the cost is actually closer to $3 million. Fundraising for the restoration got a big boost in April when the Richard King Mellon Foundation provided a $500,000 grant, and in July the Washington-based African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund added $75,000 more.
Unfortunately, the clock is ticking on just stabilizing the structure, let alone beginning the restoration work. The house, built in 1894, has been abandoned for nearly 50 years and is deteriorating daily. Holes in the roof allow rain inside and the water damage threatens the structural integrity of the building. The side porch has collapsed and the building has been vandalized through the years.
For now, Ms. Solomon and her team are working on a revised plan to submit to the Historic Review Commission for approval, a plan that would outline what work could be done with money on hand and how much more needs to be raised.
When the Richard King Mellon Foundation announced its grant earlier this year, it released a statement saying it hoped the “initial gift will inspire other Pittsburgh community leaders and leaders across the nation to support Jonnet in this noble quest.”
The restoration project is one that deserves and needs community support before another piece of the city’s Black history slips away.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
