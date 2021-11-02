ALMEDIA — No matter the outcome Friday when Milton suits up in its District 4 Class 3A quarterfinal with North Penn-Mansfield at Central Columbia High School the '21 season has been a success.
No. 2 Milton (6-4) is in the midst of its first winning season since the Black Panthers went 7-5 in 2012. Milton's six wins this season equals the win total of the last six seasons.
No. 7 North Penn-Mansfield comes into the game at 5-5 with just one common opponent with Milton — Towanda. NP-Mansfield topped Towanda in week 5, 34-7, at home while Milton took down Towanda in week 4, 42-8, at Towanda.
The winner of Friday's game gets the winner of No. 3 Montoursville and No. 6 Athens, being played Friday at Montoursville. Top-seeded Danville earned a bye and will get the winner of No. 4 Loyalsock and No. 5 Cowanesque Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.