Tuesday, Feb. 28
Boys basketball
District 4 playoffs
Class 3A semifinal (at Montoursville H.S.)
No. 7 Warrior Run vs. No. 3 Troy, 6:30 p.m.
Class 4A semifinal (at Danville H.S.)
No. 4 Lewisburg vs. No. 1 Shamokin, 6:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
District 4 playoffs
Class 4A semifinal (at Danville H.S.)
No. 3 Lewisburg vs. No. 2 Jersey Shore, 5 p.m.
Men’s basketball
Patriot League Tournament
Bucknell at American, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 1
Boys/girls swimming
District 4 Championships at Williamsport H.S., 6 p.m.
Women’s basketball
American at Bucknell, 6 p.m.
Thursday, March 2
Girls basketball
District 4 Class A championship
at Milton Area High School
No. 1 Meadowbrook vs. No. 3 Saint John Neumann, 6 p.m.
Boys/girls swimming
District 4 Championships at Williamsport H.S., 6 p.m.
Friday, March 3
Boys wrestling
PIAA Class 2A Northeast Regional (at Williamsport H.S.), 5 p.m.
Saturday, March 4
Boys wrestling
PIAA Class 2A Northeast Regional (at Williamsport H.S.), 9 a.m.
College wrestling
Bucknell at EIWA Championships, TBA
Women’s basketball
Patriot League Tournament
Bucknell at TBA, TBA
