Scott Crimone was teaching at Chartiers Valley High School on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, when his principal knocked on the door and asked him to step out into the hallway.
It was there she told Crimone that an airplane had crashed into the World Trade Center.
But she asked him to keep the news quiet at first so he wouldn’t frighten his students, so he went back into his classroom and tried to remain as calm as possible. As one attack occurred after the next, though, it wasn’t long until everyone knew what had happened.
“The events continued to unfold, and sooner or later, we were all just glued to the TVs in the room watching in horror at what was going on,” said Crimone, who was in his second year of teaching at the high school.
Crimone, still a world cultures and Advanced Placement U.S. history teacher at Chartiers Valley, said he vividly remembers the day of the 9/11 attacks — from the early dismissals that were called in seemingly every five seconds for his students to trying to make sure that his relatives in Somerset County were safe after Flight 93 went down.
Many local teachers who were working on 9/11 can tell similar narratives about how they and their students reacted to the attacks. In the years following 9/11, teachers and their students could share stories about where they were and what they did that day.
Fast forward 20 years, and the students who teachers have in their classes weren’t even born when the attacks occurred.
“The students I’ve had in the last couple years, 9/11 is totally brand-new to them,” said Doug Fink, an AP U.S. history teacher at Bethel Park High School. “They don’t know anything about it.”
Fink said he shows his students photos and videos of the attacks and the aftermath, including firefighters raising the American flag at ground zero.
He also tries to personalize it by telling them about Kenneth Waldie, a 1973 Bethel Park graduate, who was a passenger on Flight 11 — the first plane that hit the World Trade Center.
According to the district, Waldie held numerous swimming records and was swim team captain his senior year when the school won the WPIAL Championships. Following high school, Waldie went to the Naval Academy, where he was class president multiple times, swam and was involved in other activities.
Fink said he uses the way Waldie led his life as an example for his students.
“I just kind of teach them life lessons,” Fink said. “Life is short, it can change so quickly, and to make the most of their opportunities here.”
The events of 9/11 became personal for Fink’s family. His brother, Greg, decided to join the New York Police Department after the attacks.
Fink said his brother was on the waiting list to become a Pittsburgh police officer, but New York City needed officers, so he decided to join the force there instead.
“He was inspired by the events [of 9/11], and he wanted to do something and make a difference,” Fink said. “He went straight for it to New York City.”
Heroes and upstanding people play a big role in Fink’s lessons surrounding the anniversary of 9/11 and at other times of the year, he said. Fink said that after the attacks, he noticed that many students would say their heroes were firefighters and police officers.
That has somewhat changed in recent years, he said, but he uses 9/11 and other events to teach his students about true heroism.
“A lot of times kids will talk about superheroes, people who aren’t even real, the Avengers and things like that,” Fink said. “So I try to put a personal touch on it, more of a human story.”
Even though the attacks occurred 20 years ago, the impact of the events still resonates today.
The U.S. military’s recent withdrawal from Afghanistan — ending a war that started because of the attacks — serves as a reminder that 9/11’s influence has yet to fully disappear from global politics, national policy and news headlines.
Those events can also help history teachers tie current affairs to the lessons in their classrooms.
“I think that historical connection really lends itself well to impacting kids today in terms of what they see around them,” said Doug Graff, a social studies teacher at Baldwin High School.
While Graff talks about current events with his students, he said he also tries to provide them with a more full context of what’s happening and why. That includes teaching about geopolitical events in the years before 9/11, he said.
“A lot of kids that weren’t born, they don’t understand the lead-up of things that happened going back to the 1970s and ’80s with the war between the Soviet Union and Afghanistan and the growth of the Taliban and al-Qaida in the 1980s,” Graff said.
But Graff said he doesn’t want his students to merely think about 9/11 as a historical event. He wants them to know how it altered the American way of life.
He said he recently had a conversation with his 12-year-old son about how security got much tighter at airports and metal detectors became regular features at the entrance gates of sporting events and concerts after the attacks.
“They know nothing of not going through metal detectors — that’s all they’ve ever known,” Graff said. “Our life was completely uprooted by that event. One thing I try to keep in mind as a high school teacher is [that] the students I’m talking to about Sept. 11 weren’t alive and it was forever ago for them.”
