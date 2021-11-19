ATLANTA — The first shutout loss in six years for the Atlanta Falcons was only the capper on a miserable week for their offense.
Atlanta’s 25-0 loss to the New England Patriots on Thursday night followed Sunday’s 43-3 defeat at Dallas in a week quarterback Matt Ryan and the Falcons would rather forget.
“It’s been a tough five days offensively,” Ryan said, adding the woes are “across the board.”
It was Atlanta’s first shutout loss since a 38-0 blowout at Carolina on Dec. 13, 2015.
The Falcons haven’t scored a touchdown in more than two games. The last time they reached the end zone, Olamide Zaccheaus caught a fourth-quarter TD pass from Ryan for a 24-6 lead at New Orleans in a game Atlanta won 27-25 on Nov. 7.
The impressive win over the Saints left Atlanta 4-4. Since that touchdown by Zaccheaus, the Falcons (4-6) have been outscored 87-6.
“We haven’t thrown the ball well enough, we haven’t run the ball well enough, I have to be more accurate,” Ryan said.
The short-handed Falcons lost an opportunity to gain momentum with a botched red-zone opportunity in the second quarter.
With his team trailing 10-0, Ryan was sacked by Kyle Van Noy on a third-and-1 play from the Patriots 14. Younghoe Koo’s 45-yard field goal was wiped out by an illegal formation penalty. Koo’s 50-yard attempt was wide left.
“It kind of snowballed from there,” coach Arthur Smith said.
The Falcons’ offense was thin even before versatile running back Cordarrelle Patterson was held out with an ankle injury. Patterson is the team’s leading rusher and also has a team-leading five touchdown receptions.
Smith said the decision to have Patterson inactive came after the running back worked out before the game.
Smith said Patterson “is a guy who wants to play” but said he didn’t think it was in Patterson’s “best interest” to play.
“It wouldn’t be good for him,” Smith said, adding: “You’ve got to anticipate, you’ve got to have contingency plans.”
No contingency plan resulted in points. The Falcons were held to 11 first downs and 165 total yards.
“We tried everything we could,” Smith said. “Clearly it wasn’t good enough. Credit to New England.”
An Atlanta offense already missing top wide receiver Calvin Ridley and tight end Hayden Hurst had too few weapons to keep up with New England.
The Patriots focused their defensive efforts on rookie tight end Kyle Pitts, and the Falcons were unable to find consistent offense from such other players as running back Qadree Ollison, who was called up from the practice squad, and wide receiver Russell Gage.
The Falcons rushed for only 40 yards, including 34 by Ollison. Ryan completed 19 of 28 passes for only 153 yards with two interceptions. Ryan was sacked four times and suffered a toe injury in the first half he insisted did not affect his performance.
Pitts had three catches for 29 yards.
Smith, the first-year coach and former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator, vowed he will find fixes for the slumping offense.
“We’re going to get there,” he said. “I promise you that. We’re going to get out of this thing and continue to fight.”
National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 6 3 0 .667 280 135 New England 7 4 0 .636 300 177 Miami 3 7 0 .300 177 252 N.Y. Jets 2 7 0 .222 161 296
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 8 2 0 .800 278 232 Indianapolis 5 5 0 .500 268 230 Jacksonville 2 7 0 .222 149 232 Houston 1 8 0 .111 128 258
North
W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 6 3 0 .667 231 217 Pittsburgh 5 3 1 .611 177 185 Cincinnati 5 4 0 .556 236 203 Cleveland 5 5 0 .500 231 241
West
W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 6 4 0 .600 262 241 L.A. Chargers 5 4 0 .556 219 228 Las Vegas 5 4 0 .556 210 230 Denver 5 5 0 .500 200 183
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 7 2 0 .778 284 195 Philadelphia 4 6 0 .400 257 231 N.Y. Giants 3 6 0 .333 179 216 Washington 3 6 0 .333 185 246
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 6 3 0 .667 279 212 New Orleans 5 4 0 .556 222 178 Carolina 5 5 0 .500 205 193 Atlanta 4 6 0 .400 178 288
North
W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 8 2 0 .800 216 180 Minnesota 4 5 0 .444 221 211 Chicago 3 6 0 .333 150 224 Detroit 0 8 1 .056 150 260
West
W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 8 2 0 .800 287 189 L.A. Rams 7 3 0 .700 271 227 San Francisco 4 5 0 .444 216 212 Seattle 3 6 0 .333 181 186
Thursday’s Games
New England 25, Atlanta 0
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at Chicago, 1 p.m. Detroit at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Green Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. New Orleans at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. San Francisco at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Washington at Carolina, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. Dallas at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m. Open: Denver, L.A. Rams
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 25
Chicago at Detroit, 12:30 p.m. Las Vegas at Dallas, 4:30 p.m. Buffalo at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 28
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Carolina at Miami, 1 p.m. N.Y. Jets at Houston, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Tennessee at New England, 1 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:05 p.m. L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m. Minnesota at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. Cleveland at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m. Open: Kansas City, Arizona
Monday, Nov. 29
Seattle at Washington, 8:15 p.m.
