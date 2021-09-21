Milton Black Panthers (4-0, 0-0 HAC-I)
8-27 at Nativity BVM W 39-28
9-3 WARRIOR RUN (at Central Columbia) W 48-14
9-10 HOLY REDEEMER (at Danville) W 35-12
9-17 at Towanda W 42-8
9-24 at Central Mountain
10-1 MIFFLINBURG (at Bloomsburg)
10-8 JERSEY SHORE (at Danville)
10-15 at Shamokin
10-22 LEWISBURG (TBD)
10-29 at Shikellamy
MILTON
Score by quarters
Opponent 7 20 12 23 — 62
Milton 39 76 29 20 — 164
TEAM STATISTICS
Milton Opponent
First Downs 53 39
Rushes-Yards 144-1,203 81-362
Passing Yards 172 672
Passing 10-17-0 49-97-4
Fumbles-Lost 7-2 7-4
INDIVIDUALS
RUSHING: Chris Doyle 60-708, 8TDs, Xzavier Minium 31-241 8TDs, Rearick 13-127 TD; Izayah Minium 1-9; Chris Aviles-Robles 7-12, Dominic Lytle 7-519; Ryder Willis 1-4; Mason Rowe 6-37; Ashton Canelo 1-9.
PASSING: X. Minium 10–17-0, 172 yards, TD; I. Minium 0-0-0
RECEIVING: Ashton Krall 1-16; Mason Rowe 1-14; Rearick 4-67, TD; Dylan Reiff 2-25; Gehrig Baker 1-9; Canelo 1-8.
Central Mountain Wildcats (3-1, 2-0 HAC-I)
Aug. 27 at Shikellamy W 12-0
Sept. 3 SHAMOKIN W 35-34
Sept. 10 BLOOMSBURG W 21-16
Sept. 17 at Williamsport L 21-14
Sept. 24 MILTON
Oct. 1 at Warrior Run
Oct. 8 SELINSGROVE
Oct. 15 at Mifflinburg
Oct. 22 MIDD-WEST
Oct. 29 at Jersey Shore
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.