Milton Black Panthers (4-0, 0-0 HAC-I)

8-27 at Nativity BVM W 39-28

9-3 WARRIOR RUN (at Central Columbia) W 48-14

9-10 HOLY REDEEMER (at Danville) W 35-12

9-17 at Towanda W 42-8

9-24 at Central Mountain

10-1 MIFFLINBURG (at Bloomsburg)

10-8 JERSEY SHORE (at Danville)

10-15 at Shamokin

10-22 LEWISBURG (TBD)

10-29 at Shikellamy

MILTON

Score by quarters

Opponent 7 20 12 23 — 62

Milton 39 76 29 20 — 164

TEAM STATISTICS

Milton Opponent

First Downs 53 39

Rushes-Yards 144-1,203 81-362

Passing Yards 172 672

Passing 10-17-0 49-97-4

Fumbles-Lost 7-2 7-4

INDIVIDUALS

RUSHING: Chris Doyle 60-708, 8TDs, Xzavier Minium 31-241 8TDs, Rearick 13-127 TD; Izayah Minium 1-9; Chris Aviles-Robles 7-12, Dominic Lytle 7-519; Ryder Willis 1-4; Mason Rowe 6-37; Ashton Canelo 1-9.

PASSING: X. Minium 10–17-0, 172 yards, TD; I. Minium 0-0-0

RECEIVING: Ashton Krall 1-16; Mason Rowe 1-14; Rearick 4-67, TD; Dylan Reiff 2-25; Gehrig Baker 1-9; Canelo 1-8.

Central Mountain Wildcats (3-1, 2-0 HAC-I)

Aug. 27 at Shikellamy W 12-0

Sept. 3 SHAMOKIN W 35-34

Sept. 10 BLOOMSBURG W 21-16

Sept. 17 at Williamsport L 21-14

Sept. 24 MILTON

Oct. 1 at Warrior Run

Oct. 8 SELINSGROVE

Oct. 15 at Mifflinburg

Oct. 22 MIDD-WEST

Oct. 29 at Jersey Shore

