A passion for athletics, a heart for others

TURBOTVILLE — A determined athlete who put others before himself, Hunter Reynolds dreamed of one day playing basketball for the University of Alabama.
Reynolds, a fifth-grade student at the Warrior Run Middle School, died as the result of injuries sustained in a March automobile crash in Cumberland County.
“Hunter lived for sports,” said Jeremy Bottorf, who coached Reynolds in both Upward Bound and Warrior Run elementary basketball.
“Hunter was a tremendous kid that had a huge, competitive style about him,” he said. “He wanted to be the best at everything. He worked hard — he was eager to learn.”
Reynolds was blossoming into a leader on the court, Bottorf said.
“Whatever he did, he put 120% into it,” Bottorf said. “I told him all the time how much I believed in him. He really started working hard, realizing scoring wasn’t everything.”
Both he and Brady Jenney — Reynolds’ coach through Warrior Run Youth Football — noted his passion for University of Alabama athletics.
“His dream was to go to Alabama and play basketball,” Bottorf said.
Jenney said Reynolds started playing football about one year ago.
“I had him for tackle season and our winter flag football season,” Jenney said. “His love for sports is unlike any kid that I ever met in my life. He was probably one of the most passionate and hardworking kids that I’ve seen, especially at his age.”
Reynolds once spoke with Jenney about his future aspirations.
“He said to me, ‘coach, I don’t want to upset you, I love football, but I want to be an Alabama basketball player,’” Jenney recounted.
According to Jenney, Reynolds traveled to University of Alabama games about once per year with his father, Bill Reynolds.
While Reynolds was passionate about athletics, he also showed concern for others.
“Hunter cared so much about his teammates and his friends and family getting recognition before himself,” Jenney said. “That is why this has hit our community so hard, because of how much he cares about other people.
“He changed my life as a coach, (by) seeing the passion from him, at such a young age,” Jenney continued. “You will see it with older kids. From an 11 year old, all he wanted to do is get better and perform, and do the best he could for his team.”
Matthew Wilson is president of the Milton Panther Cub Football program. His son, Kamryn, was a close friend of Reynolds.
Wilson described Reynolds has having “an upbeat personality.”
“He put 110% into what he did,” Wilson said. “He was compassionate, kind, respectable.”
While his son and Reynolds were competitive when they played against one another on the field, Wilson spoke of their tight relationship off the field.
“I just look back at him and my son’s friendship and how true and a loyal friend he was,” Wilson said. “They loved each other... Even though they were separated by school districts and school lives, their friendship remained.”
Reynolds was the son of Bill Reynolds and Holly Beck.
With an outpouring of community support following Reynolds’ death, the Hunter’s Heart and Hustle Foundation was formed.
The foundation’s goal is primarily to help student-athletes in Central Pennsylvania achieve their goals by providing them with the necessary funding they need. That includes paying for equipment, sports clinic fees and travel fees.
