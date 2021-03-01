Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Light rain early. A mix of sun and clouds by afternoon. High 44F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 19F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.