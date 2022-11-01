Mary V.B. Kyle
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. A graveside service will follow at Harmony Cemetery, Milton.
John L. St. Clair
Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Friendship Baptist Church, 10 Voris Lane, Watsontown, where a memorial service will follow at 11.
Gypsy L. Hubickey
A memorial luncheon will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, in Turbotville, at a location to be determined.
John C. Bender Sr.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Mazeppa Union Church.
