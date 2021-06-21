Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 88F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.