HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — The Busch brothers are banging on the Allisons’ rear bumper for the top spot on the list of NASCAR Cup Series wins by siblings.
Kurt and Kyle are closing in on that record for most Cup Series wins by brothers. Bobby Allison (84) and Donnie Allison (10) combined for 94 Cup wins, the record for brothers. The Busch brothers now have 92 — 59 from Kyle and 33 from Kurt.
Kurt, 42, wants to make sure he’s still racing when the record falls.
Kyle won the Xfinity Series race Saturday, his fifth win in five tries this season in the second-tier series, and said he doesn’t plan to return to the series next season.
Kurt Busch’s win could provide a boost in his search for a new team. His contract with Chip Ganassi Racing expires at the end of the year, and Ganassi sold the team to Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks this month.
Kurt wants to drive one of NASCAR’S new Next Gen cars next year.
