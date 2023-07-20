In 1977, a flash flood hit Johnstown, Pennsylvania, killing more than 80 people and causing $350 million worth of damage.
In 1993, White House deputy counsel Vincent Foster Jr., 48, was found shot to death in a park near Washington, D.C.; it was ruled a suicide.
In 2022, The U.S. Senate unexpectedly launched a new push to protect same-sex marriage in federal law after a surprising number of Republicans helped pass landmark legislation in the House.
