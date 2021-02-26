EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — News in the latter months of 2011 included flooding due to tropical storms, a troubled period for Penn State and the opening of the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail (BVRT).
Nearly 10 years later, the BVRT is among the top draws in central and eastern Union County. It has been credited with improving the wellness of people who use it and for providing a route for non-motorized transport. The BVRT was expanded from its original nine miles and now includes a portion in Lewisburg Borough.
Use of the BVRT spiked in the last year thanks in part to COVID-19 related mitigation measures. A three-month shutdown of indoor fitness facilities left regular exercisers in need of a place to go. Newcomers to running, cycling or hiking needed a place to start.
With the 10-year anniversary of the trails’s ribbon-cutting in view, people who were there at the start reflected upon its origins and challenges. How the BVRT has come into its own and been a boost to commerce was also discussed.
Shawn McLaughlin, Union County planning and economic development director, recalled the Mifflinburg Heritage and Revitalization Association (MHRA) first posed the question of what to do with the rail line which connected with active trackage in Lewisburg. If dormant “dinner train” excursions could not be brought back, could the right-of-way be turned into a recreational trail?
McLaughlin said a meeting with railroad ownership led to a feasibility study of building a rec trail next to existing tracks. However, the rail company hesitated to sell at the time.
A second feasibility study, led by the county planning office and a consultant, concluded a trail next to tracks was cost-prohibitive. But a trail could be built on the alignment if the rail company agreed to sell.
“That study sat for a few years. The railroad was not interested in selling it,” McLaughlin said. “But eventually in 2007 or 2008, the railroad changed their mind and sold it to LARA (Lewisburg Area Recreation Authority).”
A process of study, public meetings and grant writing thus began.
“We got the grants that helped LARA buy it,” McLaughlin said. “Those were county grants we got from the state for help with the purchase. The county planning office oversaw getting and managing the grants to build the trail on behalf of LARA.”
LARA became the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA), the agency which owned and managed the trail until creation of the Union County Trail Authority (UCTA).
Trey Casimir, former Lewisburg Borough Council member, credited McLaughlin and Union County Commissioner John Showers for their contributions. Casimir also served on the LARA board and recalled a change-over of membership at about the time the BVRT went from a concept to something tangible.
“This was our big, big project,” Casimir recalled. “Our ‘impossible’ project.”
Casimir recalled getting funding from PennDOT and the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR). Design work and public introduction of the plan would follow.
“There was some very strong concerns from neighbors of the rail trail, especially farmers,” Casimir said. “What I tried really hard to do was listen to them honestly and sincerely and act on their legitimate concerns and help them see where other concerns were not legitimate.”
Opposition included people who saw the trail as a frill or not something the public sector should be spending money on. Fears that trail users would be coming by at all hours dressed in brightly colored Lycra fitness gear were also expressed.
Casimir said there was satisfaction in providing answers to skeptical members of the public, but there were also “confrontational” meetings.
“They were some hard work,” Casimir said. “But I think for the most part the people who had problems felt satisfied that we heard them and we were going to act on them as we were able to.”
Privacy, potential for trespass and damage to property or livestock were among the concerns. Casimir noted BVRT-supporters had facts to allay the fears of the public.
“We had researched lots of rail trails, hearing anecdotes and seeing statistics,” he said. “We knew that rail trail users are self-policing and very responsible neighbors. Overall runners, bikers and hikers are not the people who are going to vandalize your property. They are (also) going to call 9-1-1 if they see somebody doing that.”
Signage included strong advice to pick up trash and warnings that plastic items left behind can be lethal if eaten by cattle.
Casimir was disappointed that the founding of the trail did not include the creation of a legal protection fund for landowners. However, to his knowledge there have been no liability claims by trail users who have trespassed onto adjoining property and become injured.
Showers, now chairs the UCTA, an agency created in 2018 to manage and promote the trail. The UCTA also owns the BVRT on behalf of the county.
Showers also credited a number of Mifflinburgers for their efforts, including then-MRHA Executive Director Becky Hagenbaugh, Thom Rippon, Don Bowman, John Griffith and others. The movement was also well-served by attorney Graham Showalter and David Myers, former chief of staff for Gov. Ed Rendell. Myers was on the executive team at Bucknell University.
“We lost out on the first round of Tiger Funding to a big project on the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia for a bike trail,” said Showers as he recalled the early efforts. “There was a fight and it wasn’t pleasant. One of the darker days of my political life as I saw the reactions.”
Showers said some of the local resistance, which he said turned personal, urged the county to send back grant money. But he said trail supporters persevered and 10 years down the line most everyone is thankful.
“This pandemic year the (BVRT) was one of the few outlets for valley citizens,” Showers said. “It has been good.”
Showers said his vision in setting up the UCTA was to expand the county’s network of trails and employ maintenance teams. Supported by the Union County hotel tax, rather than General Fund money, they have had to be prudent during a year when hotel use is down.
Showers was hopeful hotel use would come back in 2021 so that trail-related projects could grow. Among them, improvement of the crossing at Fairground Road, East Buffalo Township.
Over a dozen businesses on or close to the trail have benefited from people who walk, run or ride to them. Showers said if they don’t benefit directly, such as the two bike shops on the BVRT or food places, they benefit indirectly.
“I don’t think Rusty Rail (Brewing Company) is here because of the trail. But the trail can’t hurt,” Showers said. “If I’ve heard one person say, ‘We came to Union County to ride from Lewisburg to the Rusty Rail,’ I’ve heard two dozen people tell me that. Now we have two brew pubs on the trail.”
Visit www.unioncountytrails.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.