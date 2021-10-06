• Christmas Day is the most popular day to get engaged. According to the 2020 WeddingWire Newlywed Report, more couples who were married in 2019 got engaged on Christmas Day than any other day during the year. Christmas Eve was the second most popular day to pop the question, while the Sunday before Christmas Eve came in fourth (New Year’s Day rounded out the top three). The appeal of Christmastime proposals helped make December the most popular month to get engaged, as more than 19 percent of couples who married in 2019 got engaged in the final month of the year. July proved the second most popular month to pop the question, as 9 percent of couples who wed in 2019 reported getting engaged in July. Tradition still has a place in wedding proposals, as 84 percent of proposers reported asking on bended knee, while 65 percent acknowledged asking parents’ permission prior to popping the question.
• Sparkling wines can make special occasions even more enjoyable. That is why they’re generally reserved for big events that warrant toasts, like weddings or New Year’s Eve celebrations. But bubbly can be enjoyed at any time of year. Many people mistakenly believe that all sparkling wines are champagne, so much so that the term champagne has become something of an umbrella term. However, true champagne is made in the Champagne region of France from a combination of chardonnay, pinot noir and pinot meunier grapes. It can only be made in the region’s traditional method, called Méthode Champenoise, and the taste will typically be nutty and toasty. Sparkling wines can be produced across the globe in various ways. The taste will vary depending on how it is produced. Sparkling wines are named depending on where they are made. Prosecco is an Italian sparkling wine, cava a Spanish variety and sekt is a German version.
• Flowers can have sentimental value, particularly those received as gifts or those that were part of momentous occasions, like weddings. Fresh flowers have finite life spans unless measures are taken to preserve the blooms. The flower experts at ProFlowers say pressing flowers can preserve them for years to come. While flower lovers can invest in a flower press, other heavy objects also can be effective at pressing flowers. Start by choosing flowers that are either still in bud form or are freshly bloomed. Dry the flowers out as quickly as possible to prevent browning. Place the flower between two pieces of white, nontextured paper. Then place all within the pages of a book. Depending on the size of the book, you may be able to press more than one flower at a time. Place other books on top to weigh down the book with the flowers inside. Change the moisture blotting sheets every few days. After two to three weeks, the flowers will be completely dry and flat. Remove the flowers carefully using tweezers or fingertips. Store the fresh flowers in a cool, dry place or consider framing them in a shadow box.
