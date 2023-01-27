Racing on TV
Series: Formula E
Race: Diriyah ePrix
Track: Streets of Diriya, Saudi Arabia (street course, 1.5 miles)
Schedule: Today, race one, 11:30 am. CBS Sports; Sunday, race 2, 6:30 p.m., CBS sports.
--
Series: IMSA
Race: 24 Hours of Daytona
Track: Daytona International Speedway (road course, 3.8 miles)
Schedule: Saturday: 1:30 p.m., NBC; 2:30 p.m., USA. Sunday: 6 a.m., USA; noon, NBC.
