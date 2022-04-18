Monday, April 18
Boys baseball
Danville at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Montoursville, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Mifflinburg at Danville, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, April 19
Girls softball
Lewisburg at Loyalsock, 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Lewisburg at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.
Boys/girls track and field
Midd-West at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Central Mountain, 4 p.m.
Boys tennis
Loyalsock at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, April 20
Boys baseball
Lewisburg at Jersey Shore, 4:30 p.m.
Shamokin at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
Lewisburg at Danville, 4 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.
Thursday, April 21
Girls softball
Montoursville at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Jersey Shore, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Lewisburg at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.
Bellefonte at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Midd-West at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis
Lewisburg at Milton, 4 p.m.
Friday, April 22
Boys baseball
Shikellamy at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Girls softball
Mifflinburg at Williamsport Tournament, TBA
Boys tennis
Lewisburg at Juniata, 4 p.m.
Danville at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.
Boys/girls track and field
Mifflinburg at Lock Haven Invitational, 2 p.m.
