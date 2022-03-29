Wednesday, March 30

Boys baseball

Lewisburg at Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Williamsport, 4:30 p.m.

Milton at Bloomsburg, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 31

Girls softball

Hughesville at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Midd-West, 4:30 p.m.

Central Mountain at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Lewisburg at Midd-West, 5 p.m.

Boys tennis

Milton at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Jersey Shore, 4 p.m.

Friday, April 1

Boys baseball

Lewisburg at Montoursville, 4:30 p.m.

Selinsgrove at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Milton at Hughesville, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 2

Boys baseball

Warrior Run at Hughesville, 11 a.m.

Girls softball

Lewisburg at Lourdes Regional, 11 a.m.

Selinsgrove at Mifflinburg, 11 a.m.

Boys lacrosse

Wyoming Area at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Boys/girls track and field

Lewisburg at Bruce Dallas Invitational, 9 a.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.