Wednesday, March 30
Boys baseball
Lewisburg at Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Williamsport, 4:30 p.m.
Milton at Bloomsburg, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 31
Girls softball
Hughesville at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Midd-West, 4:30 p.m.
Central Mountain at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Lewisburg at Midd-West, 5 p.m.
Boys tennis
Milton at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Jersey Shore, 4 p.m.
Friday, April 1
Boys baseball
Lewisburg at Montoursville, 4:30 p.m.
Selinsgrove at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Milton at Hughesville, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 2
Boys baseball
Warrior Run at Hughesville, 11 a.m.
Girls softball
Lewisburg at Lourdes Regional, 11 a.m.
Selinsgrove at Mifflinburg, 11 a.m.
Boys lacrosse
Wyoming Area at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Boys/girls track and field
Lewisburg at Bruce Dallas Invitational, 9 a.m.
