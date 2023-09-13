One of the smartest things that the state government has done in response to the ongoing opioid overdose epidemic was to lift almost all restrictions on the use of the highly effective antidote naloxone, also known by its brand name Narcan.
Opioid overdose victims suffer respiratory arrest, which the antidote reverses. It’s not an addiction treatment, but it saves many thousands of lives.
As the opioid crisis accelerated a decade ago due to over-prescription of opioids such as Oxycontin, naloxone was available primarily in hospital emergency rooms. People suffering overdoses sometimes died en route to hospitals because the law precluded emergency medical technicians and other first responders from administering the drug.
First responders now routinely administer the drug to reverse overdoses in the field. And naloxone now is widely available from pharmacies with prescriptions.
But the nature of the addiction crisis also has evolved, making the need even more pressing.
The leading cause of overdoses now is fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that is cheap and abundant, often manufactured in bulk in several other countries and smuggled into the United States. Dealers cut it into other drugs to increase their potency and marketability to addicted customers, who often cannot measure the actual dose they receive.
In Luzerne County, for example, coroners’ records show that of the 80 fatal opioid overdoses there through July, 63 were due to fentanyl — nearly 79%.
Recently, Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre distributed Narcan for free outside its emergency department. Each person received two Narcan kits and Geisinger personnel taught them how to administer the lifesaving medication.
Geisinger’s program was in conjunction with International Overdose Awareness Day, Aug 31. But distributing the antidote is a great idea that Geisinger and all regional health care providers regularly should embrace. The state government should finance the distribution as a life-saving aspect of public health policy.
The scope of the problem is such that almost anyone could encounter a person experiencing an overdose. Putting Narcan into as many purses, pockets and vehicle glove boxes as possible could save even more lives.
Lawmakers also should make it easier to steer someone revived by Narcan into treatment.
Scranton Times-Tribune
