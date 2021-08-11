WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology (PCT) presented student achievement awards to its summer 2021 graduates.
The PCT commencement ceremony was held Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Community Arts Center, Williamsport. PCT is a special mission affiliate of The Pennsylvania State University.
Award winners, hometowns and academic majors included:
• President Award, Madison Angeline Newell (Selinsgrove, surgical technology).
• Board of Directors Award, Sara F. Fox (Medford, N.J., human services and restorative justice) and Bobbi Jo Knier (Wellsboro, radiography).
• Academic Vice President and Provost Award, Justin Joseph Forbes (Coal Township, physical therapist assistant).
• Lewis H. Bardo Memorial Award, Garrick F. Hakanson (Sweet Valley, heavy construction equipment technology, operator emphasis and heavy construction equipment technology, technician emphasis).
• Susquehanna Program Award for Nursing, Laura Dudek Babin (Williamsport, health arts, practical nursing emphasis)
• UPMC Susquehanna Program Award for Applied Health Studies, Travis Lee Butcher, (Canton, applied health studies).
• Thelma S. Morris Award, Tammy L. Subarton (Montoursville, health arts, practical nursing emphasis).
• UPMC Susquehanna Program Award for Radiography, Heather S. Welsh, (Honesdale, radiography).
• Radiography Major Faculty and Staff Award, Dawson Nathaniel Coates (Harrison Valley, radiography).
• Susquehanna Imaging Associates Award, Taylor Anne Williams (Thompson, radiography).
• Evangelical Community Hospital in Memoriam of Bethany Hughes, Clinical Excellence Award for Radiologic Technology Student Achievement, Kathryn Elizabeth Crouse (Williamsport, radiography).
• Occupational Therapy Assistant Faculty Award, Alyssa Grace Haueisen, (Hughesville, occupational therapy assistant).
• Occupational Therapy Assistant Major Award (academic achievement), Heidi Elizabeth Gatchell (Manchester, occupational therapy assistant).
• Occupational Therapy Assistant Major Award (improvement and professional growth), Amber L. Way, (Port Matilda, occupational therapy assistant) and Allison Annamarie Welch (Reading, occupational therapy assistant).
• UPMC Susquehanna Program Award for Occupational Therapy Assisting, Juvy Ann Orillaza, (Carlisle, occupational therapy assistant).
• UPMC Susquehanna Program Award for Paramedic, Allyson Kay Swartz, (Bellefonte, paramedic technician).
• Paramedic Humanitarian Award, Morgan E. Frazier (Willow Hill, paramedic technician).
• Paramedic Director’s Award, Laura E. Tanner (Loganton, emergency medical services).
• Dennis R. Dougherty Memorial Paramedic Award, Allyson Kay Swartz (Bellefonte, paramedic technician).
• UPMC Susquehanna Program Award for Physician Assistant, Ethan W. Fiedler (Muncy, physician assistant).
• Physician Assistant Achievement Award, Kathryn G. Lutz, (Williamsport, physician assistant).
• Russell M. Trapp Professionalism Award, Lauren Rebecca Ball (Danville, physician assistant).
• UPMC Susquehanna Program Award for Surgical Technology, Madison Angeline Newell (Selinsgrove, surgical technology).
• Surgical Technology Outstanding Academic Achievement Award, Kayla M. Kent (Elizabethtown, surgical technology).
• Surgical Technology Outstanding Program Achievement Award, Madison Angeline Newell (Selinsgrove, surgical technology).
• Surgical Clinical Performance Award, Noah M. Pfautz (Lebanon, surgical technology).
• Physical Therapist Assistant Founding Program Director’s Award, Justin Joseph Forbes, (Coal Township, physical therapist assistant).
• UPMC Susquehanna Program Award for Physical Therapist Assistant, Dylan James Casale (Trout Run, physical therapist assistant).
• Allan Myers Award, Nicolas Carpenetti (Lock Haven, heavy construction equipment technology, operator emphasis).
• Heavy Construction Equipment Faculty Award, Garrick F. Hakanson, (Sweet Valley, heavy construction equipment technology, operator emphasis and heavy construction equipment technology, technician emphasis).
• Grant Berry Sr. Automotive Excellence Award, Timothy J. Ejdys (Cape Neddick, Maine, automotive technology).
• Collision Repair Department Award, Isaiah S. Haight (Williamsport, collision repair technology).
• Automotive Technology Faculty Award, Timothy J. Ejdys (Cape Neddick, Maine, automotive technology).
