Wednesday, Aug. 24
Girls tennis
Hughesville at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
Central Columbia at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.
Williamsport at Milton, 4 p.m.
Boys/girls golf
Warrior Run at Mifflinburg (at Shade Mtn. G.C.), 3:30 p.m.
Milton at Central Mountain, 3:30 p.m.
Minor League baseball
Williamsport at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 25
Girls tennis
Lewisburg at Montgomery, 5 p.m.
Milton at Danville, 4 p.m.
Boys/girls golf
Lewisburg at Jersey Shore (Belles Springs), 3:30 p.m.
Minor League baseball
Williamsport at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 26
High school football
Midd-West at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.
South Williamsport at Milton, 7 p.m.
Muncy at Warrior Run, 7 p.m.
Minor League baseball
State College at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 27
High school football
Shamokin at Lewisburg (at Bucknell), 7:309 p.m.
Boys soccer
Penns Valley at Mifflinburg, 2 p.m.
Millville at Milton, 1 p.m.
Girls soccer
Millville at Milton, 11 a.m.
Field hockey
Shikellamy at Mifflinburg, 11 a.m.
Benton at Milton, 4 p.m.
Girls tennis
Lewisburg at Montgomery Tournament, TBA
Minor League baseball
Williamsport at State College, 6:35 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 28
Minor League baseball
Williamsport at State College, 4:05 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 29
Girls tennis
Bloomsburg at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.
Shikellamy at Milton, 4 p.m.
