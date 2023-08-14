Monday, Aug. 14
• Environmental permitting process educational meeting, 6 p.m., Shikellamy High School auditorium.
Tuesday, Aug. 15
• Embark Book Club: Feed the Mind, Nourish the Soul, 6 to 7 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. Presented by Dawn Shawley. 570-523-1172. (R)
Wednesday, Aug. 16
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
• End of summer picnic, 4 to 6 p.m., West End Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton. For children who participated in the summer reading program. 570-922-4773. (R)
Thursday, Aug. 17
• End of summer picnic for adults, 6 to 7 p.m., West End Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton. 570-922-4773.
Friday, Aug. 18
• Indoor miniature golf, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg. https://shopsmol.com/product/herr-library-mini-golf-ticket/
• Veterans Center Annual Picnic, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., South Williamsport VFW, 150 Shaffer St., South Williamsport. Open to a veterans and a guest.
Saturday, Aug. 19
• Turbotville Area Lions Club Augustfest, yard sales begin at 8 a.m. in Turbotville, Milltown Blues perform from 6 to 9 p.m. at the train station, fireworks at 9.
• Friends Group of R.B. Winter State Park volunteer workday, 9 a.m. to noon, meeting at the Environmental Learning Center, 17215 Buffalo Road, Mifflinburg.
• Indoor miniature golf, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg. https://shopsmol.com/product/herr-library-mini-golf-ticket/
• Chicken barbecue, noon, Turbotville VFW, Route 54, Turbotville. ($)
• Susquehanna Valley CARTS Cruise-In, 5 to 8 p.m., AJK Boulevard, Lewisburg.
• 100th Year Gala, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Milton Public Library, The Shoe Factory, 700 Hepburn St., Milton. Milton100.com. (R) ($)
• Billtown Brass concert, 7 p.m., Central Oak Heights, 75 Heritage Road, West Milton.
Sunday, Aug. 20
• Organ recital, 3 p.m. First Baptist Church of Lewisburg, 51 S. Third St., Lewisburg.
Monday, Aug. 21
• Susquehanna Valley Quilt Guild day of quilting, sewing and needlework, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg.
• Master Gardeners: PA Native Plants, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. 570-523-1172. (R)
• Empty Arms support group, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg. For individuals following the loss of a baby. 570-522-2378. (R)
Tuesday, Aug. 22
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Milton YMCA, Bound Avenue, Milton.
Wednesday, Aug. 23
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 8:45 to 10:15 a.m., Mifflinburg YMCA center, Mifflinburg.
Thursday, Aug. 24
• Free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density and lipid point of care screening, 8 a.m. to noon, Footprints of Montgomery Food Pantry, 71 Bower St. Extension, Montgomery.
Friday, Aug. 25
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, Richard Road, Penns Creek.
• Free blood pressure screening and wellness education, 6 to 9 p.m., Basil Wood Fired Kitchen and Lounge, 213 N. Main St., Muncy.
Saturday, Aug. 26
• Reading to Maverick with a Twist, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., West End Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton. 570-922-4773.
