SELINSGROVE — State Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) will be hosting a senior health fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at the Boscov’s north wing of the Susquehanna Valley Mall, One Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Selinsgrove.
“We have more than 30 vendors scheduled to attend and showcase the services they can provide to seniors, their families and caregivers,” Schlegel-Culver said. “COVID and flu shots will also be available to anyone who wishes to be vaccinated and simply provides proof of insurance.”
Additional health screenings that can be administered to those in attendance include balance testing, bone density screening, blood pressure checks and oxygen level tests. COVID home test kits will also be available.
For more information, contact Schlegel-Culver’s district office in Sunbury located at 106 Arch St., by calling 570-286-5885, or 800-924-9060.
