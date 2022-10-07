Julie A. Kyle
Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, where a memorial service will be held at 7.
Ralph L. Rawheiser
A gathering of friends will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Watson Inn, Watsontown.
Mary V.B. Kyle
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. A graveside service will follow at Harmony Cemetery, Milton.
Gypsy L. Hubickey
A memorial luncheon will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, in Turbotville, at a location to be determined.
