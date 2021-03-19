NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Denny Hamlin, 236; 2. Brad Keselowski, 197; 3. Joey Logano, 192; 4. Martin Truex, 180; 5. Kyle Larson, 179; 6. Chase Elliott, 179; 7. Kevin Harvick, 176; 8. Christopher Bell, 167; 9. William Byron, 152; 10. Kurt Busch, 144; 11. Michael McDowell, 140; 12. Austin Dillon, 135; 13. Ryan Blaney, 134; 14. Ryan Preece, 123; 15. Kyle Busch, 115; 116. Ricky Stenhouse, 113.
Xfinity: 1. Austin Cindric, 248; 2. Daniel Hemric, 201; 3. Jeb Burton, 172; 4. AJ Allmendinger, 162; 5. Harrison Burton, 162; 6. Brandon Jones, 154; 7. Myatt Snider, 149; 8. Justin Haley, 149; 9. Brandon Brown, 137; 10. Jeremy Clements, 134; 11. Justin Allgaier, 114; 12. Riley Herbst, 98.
Truck: 1. John Hunter Nemecheck, 150; 2. Ben Rhodes, 136; 3. Sheldon Creed, 115; 4. Matt Crafton, 110; 5. Chandler Smith, 90; 6. Stewart Friesen, 80; 7. Grant Enfinger, 71; 8. Todd Gilliland, 69; 9. Johnny Sauter, 69; 10. Carson Hocevar, 68.
