In 1917, three shepherd children reported seeing a vision of the Virgin Mary near Fatima, Portugal. It was the first of six such apparitions that the children claimed to have witnessed.
In 1981, Pope John Paul II was shot and seriously wounded in St. Peter’s Square by Turkish assailant Mehmet Ali Agca.
