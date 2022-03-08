Egg orders open
MILLMONT — Orders for chocolate covered Easter eggs will be accepted through April 11 by Christ’s United Lutheran Church, 13765 Old Turnpike Road, Millmont.
Peanut butter and coconut cream eggs will be available for order, along with chocolate covered pretzels.
To place an order, visit www.4bellschurch.com, email eggs@4bellschurch.com or leave a message for Bey at 570-922-1540.
Hope’s Haven Food Pantry open
MILLMONT — Hope’s Haven Food Pantry is open 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, “Four Bells,” 13765 Old Turnpike Road, Millmont.
Families will receive an assortment of canned goods, meat, produce and dairy products according to the number of family members.
Email administrator@4bellsfood.com, call 570-716-5601, visit www.4bellschurch.com or Facebook for more information. Call 570-922-1860, email culc@4bellschurch.com or visit www.4bellschurch.com for information about other ministries.
Lenten events announced
MIFFLINBURG – Christ’s United Lutheran Church of Millmont and First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Mifflinburg have announced a Lenten schedule of events.
The following will be held:
• Evening meals and prayer service, 6 p.m. meal and 7 p.m. service as follows: March 9 at Christ’s United; March 16 at First Lutheran; March 23 at Christ’s United; March 30 at First Lutheran; and April 6 at Christ’s United.
Drive-thru fish fry
MONTANDON — A drive-thru fish fry will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, March 18, at Crossroads Nazarene Church, Nazarene Lane, Montandon.
The menu will include fish, macaroni and cheese, green beans and applesauce.
Proceeds will benefit the Crossroads Mission Fund.
To pre-order, contact Matt Long at 570-490-1626 or Ashley Kuhns at 570-765-5889.
Lenten fish dinners to be served
MILTON — Take-out only Lenten fish dinners will be served from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays, through April 8, at the St. Joseph Parish Center, 854 Cemetery Road, Milton.
The menu will include fish, roasted potatoes, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes, coleslaw, a dinner roll and dessert.
Ministerium hosting Soup and the Word
MILTON — The Milton Ministerium will host Soup and the Word at noon Wednesdays, March 9 through April 13, at the First Presbyterian Church of Milton, 47 Walnut St.
The schedule of speakers, and churches which will provide the soup, includes: March 9, Pastor Doug Diven, New Hope Church; March 16, Lts. Jared and Kirsten Starnes, Milton Salvation Army; May 23, Jamie Dries, First Baptist Church of Milton; May 30, Meadowbrook Christian School; April 6, Father John Hoke, St. Joseph Catholic Church; April 13, Pastor Tim Darling, Community Mennonite Fellowship.
Chicken and waffle dinner
WATSONTOWN — A chicken and waffle dinner will be served from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 12, at Holy Spirit Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10275 Route 44, Watsontown.
The menu will include chicken and waffles, mashed potatoes, gravy, a vegetable, dessert and beverage.
Bible conference
MIFFLINBURG — A Bible conference, on the 5 Soles of the Reformation, will be held at 7 p.m. March 17-19 and 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. March 20 at New Hope Bible Church, 310 Raven Lane, Mifflinburg.
A fellowship meal will follow the 10:30 a.m. March 20 conference.
Gospel concert set
LEWISBURG — Greater Vision will perform at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, Route 45 west of Lewisburg.
A free-will offering will be collected.
For free tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com or call 570-768-4555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.