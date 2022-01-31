On the evening of Oct. 26, a patient who came to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono’s emergency department in the early stages of cardiac arrest was sent back to the waiting room.
Two hours later, the patient died.
Disorganization, understaffing, a disregard for hospital policy, lack of supervision and failures by senior hospital management were all at play in LVH-Pocono’s emergency department when the incident occurred, an inspection by the Pennsylvania Department of Health found.
An inspection that occurred between Oct. 29 and Nov. 1 found LVH-Pocono violated both federal and state regulations. Citations included violations of patients’ rights as well as issues related to staffing assignments and lack of supervision of agency staff the hospital brought in. The report also states the hospital failed to make sure its vice president of patient care services “assured adherence to regulatory requirements and patient safety standards.”
Understaffing at LVH-Pocono, especially in its emergency room, has been an ongoing issue and it, as well as the problems it’s caused in the hospital, have been the subject of other state inspection reports.
With the patient who died after experiencing chest pain, a physician had ordered staff to monitor the patient’s vital signs and oxygen level, as well as put the patient on oxygen therapy, but these orders were ignored. Instead, CPR was the first care the patient received, and only after the patient went into full cardiac arrest in front of family.
Due to the severity of what happened, the department also placed LVH-Pocono under “Immediate Jeopardy,” the most dire determination a hospital can receive. LVH-Pocono could have lost its federal Medicaid and Medicare certification if it did not immediately take steps to remedy the situation. Hospitals need Medicaid and Medicare certification to receive federal funding. This is the second time in less than a year that state inspectors gave the hospital such a determination.
LVH-Pocono has been under close scrutiny from the state for some time and was stripped of its full state license in March. The hospital has been on a provisional license ever since. Maggie Barton, a state Department of Health spokesperson, said Lehigh Valley Health Network was not fined as a result of the inspection but the facility’s provisional license was renewed due to ongoing deficient practices. Though a provisional license is only supposed to last six months, the department may renew the license at its own discretion.
Dr. William Cors, chief medical officer of LVH-Pocono, told The Morning Call that hospital leadership has outlined its plans for remediation to the state and is taking steps to address the issues outlined in the report.
“We take these matters very seriously and continue to work closely with the Pennsylvania Department of Health to ensure the health, safety and care of our patients,” Cors said. “Our emphasis is always on providing our patients and the wider Lehigh Valley Hospital–Pocono community with advanced and compassionate care.”
The patient arrived at the emergency department waiting room Oct. 26 at 6:44 p.m. with complaints of “chest tightness beginning that day, radiating down both arms.” The report states the patient had a long history of heart problems and had previously received coronary bypass surgery as well as the placement of 14 stents.
On that day, LVH-Pocono’s emergency room was down two nurses at least part of the day, the report states. The charge nurse responsible for managing the emergency department between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. was also not a hospital employee. Instead, the charge nurse on duty was an agency nurse, referred to in the report as PF1, who had been working in the hospital since March. State inspectors found PF1 wasn’t qualified to serve as a charge or triage nurse.
State regulations require proper supervision of nursing staff in hospitals, a standard LVH-Pocono did not meet when it allowed PF1 and other agency staff to serve as a charge nurse. PF1′s contract with the hospital stated that Pediatric Advanced Life Support certification was a prerequisite to work in the emergency department, but inspectors found PF1 had allowed this certification to expire in September.
According to the report:
The patient experiencing chest pain was triaged at 6:57 p.m. and assessed to be at high risk. At 7:01 p.m. a physician ordered that the patient have their vital signs and oxygen levels monitored by nursing staff, receive oxygen therapy and be given an intravenous line. A nurse acknowledged the physician’s orders.
But the patient was sent back to the waiting room and didn’t receive oxygen therapy. The patient’s vital signs and oxygen level weren’t monitored, which violated hospital policy. A hospital employee told state inspectors that at the time the physician’s order was made, the emergency department’s trauma bay was open and ready for use. The employee said this is where the patient should have been taken immediately.
A hospital employee told investigators that an agency nurse, referred to as PF3, would have been responsible to make sure the patient received a bed and had their vital signs monitored.
Just before 7:48 p.m. the patient’s family went to the triage desk to report the patient was experiencing “what was thought to be a seizure” but was actually cardiac arrest. Hospital staff performed CPR on the patient, who was then transported to the trauma bay. It was determined the patient was in a state of ventricular tachycardia and ventricular fibrillation where simultaneously the lower chamber of the heart was beating too fast to pump properly and the heart muscle was quivering and twitching in such a way that it couldn’t pump blood.
At 9:05 p.m. the patient was taken to the cardiac catheterization lab, where the patient died. The hospital conducted its own investigation into the incident some time prior to the state inspection.
Corrective measuresThe report notes another incident where a patient who stayed at LVH-Pocono for evaluation and treatment of suicidal and homicidal ideations was allowed to self-harm while under the hospital’s care.
This patient arrived at the hospital Oct. 19 and was admitted to the emergency department’s behavioral health unit. While there, the report states, emergency department nursing staff assessed the patient and determined they were not suicidal and did not require one-to-one monitoring. Because of this, the patient was allowed to go to the bathroom unattended.
At 9:49 p.m., staff saw the patient leaving the bathroom with multiple newly made horizontal scrapes and abrasions visible across the neck and throat. An employee told inspectors the patient had “used a rusted piece of razor blade” to harm themselves, but the report does not state how and when the patient acquired the razor blade.
Another hospital employee told inspectors “measuring, providing treatment and monitoring of a patient’s abrasions was basic nursing” yet inspectors found no evidence that the patient received this basic level of care for their injury.
The report states that for at least part of the day Oct. 19, the emergency department was understaffed with only nine nurses working when there should have been 10 on that shift.
There were numerous other instances where the hospital was understaffed. Inspectors note that from Oct. 18 to Oct. 26 there were at least seven days where the emergency department was understaffed anywhere from one to three nurses.
The report also shows that to make up for inadequate staffing levels, charge nurses were frequently assigned to multiple other roles simultaneously, including triage nurse, pod nurse or behavioral health pod nurse. On several occasions, charge nurses were burdened with as many as three additional roles during a shift.
After the inspection , LVH-Pocono issued a plan of correction. Among the corrective practices the hospital said it would take were:
- Creating a visual representation based on hospital policy to guide clinicians through the steps of triaging and providing proper care to patients experiencing acute coronary syndrome and posting it throughout the emergency department.
- Providing face-to-face education to all emergency department staff on the hospital’s triage policy for acute coronary syndrome triage policy.
- Performing audits of at least 20 patient charts per week to ensure compliance with the hospital’s acute coronary syndrome triage policy.
- Offering bonuses to registered nurses to work day shifts, middle shifts and night shifts in the emergency department.
- Continuing efforts to recruit and employ new registered nurses at the hospital and bring on more agency nurses.
- Appending the hospital’s “Staffing Shift Allocation of Nursing Resources-Patient Care Services” policy to prohibit the practice of allowing agency staff to serve as charge nurses or triage nurses in the emergency department.
LVH-Pocono also informed the state there had even been a “change in management,” that involved an end to the employment of the hospital’s then vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer on Nov. 19. An interim chief nursing officer was appointed to replace her, while LVHN searches for a permanent chief nursing officer. Marie Jordan, LVHN’s chief nursing officer, is serving as the LVH–Pocono vice president of patient care services.
Cors said LVHN has brought in other network leadership to work at LVH–Pocono, too. David Burmeister, chair of LVHN’s department of emergency and hospital medicine is providing administrative oversight and direction to the hospital’s emergency department.
