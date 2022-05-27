NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Chase Elliott, 475; 2. Ryan Blaney, 423; 3. Kyle Busch, 417; 4. William Byron, 415; 5. Ross Chastain, 407; 6. Martin Truex, 400; 7. Joey Logano, 396; 8. Alex Bowman, 386; 9. Kyle Larson, 376; 10. Christopher Bell, 359; 11. Kevin Harvick, 335; 12. Aric Almirola, 322; 13. Austin Dillon, 211; 14. Chase Briscoe, 300; 15. Tyler Reddick, 300; 16. Austin Cindric, 291.
Xfinity: 1. AJ Allmendinger, 500; 2. Noah Gragson, 456; 3. Ty Gibbs, 448; 4. Justin Allgaier, 423; 5. Josh Berry, 411; 6. Brandon Jones, 377; 7. Sam Mayer, 376; 8. Riley Herbst, 350; 9. Austin Hill, 342; 10. Landon Cassill, 326; 11. Ryan Sieg, 319; 12. Daniel Hemric, 312.
Truck: 1. John Hunter Nemecheck 343; 2. Ben Rhodes, 339; 3. Chandler Smith, 325; 4. Stewart Friesen, 322; 5. Zane Smith, 311; 6. Ty Majeski 310; 7. Christian Eckes, 298; 8. Carson Hocevar, 284; 9. Grant Enfinger, 262; 10. Matt Crafton, 260.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.